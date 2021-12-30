9 Surprising Benefits Of Lifting Weights

Fitness
Here's what fitness trainers have to say.
Shutterstock
The benefits of lifting weights go well beyond gaining strength and having the ability to flex your muscles. There are other ways this kind of training boosts your physical and mental health. Keep reading for the surprising perks that might just inspire you to grab a barbell.
Getty Images/ FreshSplash
Using weights increases your muscle mass, says Morit Summers, author of Big & Bold: Strength Training For The Plus-Size Woman and Boostcamp app. “Muscle mass increases our overall strength which makes [movements in] our daily lives easier,” she explains.