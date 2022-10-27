Shutterstock
Unlike a jog or even a run, sprinting involves running at your maximum speed for a shorter distance, says trainer Idalis Velazquez. Here, all the benefits from sprinting — which she recommends doing two to three times a week on a track, flat road, or treadmill.
Do a few sprints and you’ll notice that your heart rate shoots up pretty much instantly. If you’re sweaty and out of breath, consider it a sign that you’re building cardiovascular strength and keeping your heart healthy, Velasquez says.