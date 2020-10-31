After a long day of hiking through the wilderness, there's nothing better than treating yourself to some hard-earned hammock lounging. The best backpacking hammocks need to be lightweight and packable so that they don't slow you down. Some of the top models weigh under 1 pound but can support up to 450 pounds. Aside from that, you'll also want to consider the following factors:

Unlike the more permanent style of hammock that you might set up in your backyard, backpacking hammocks need to be quick to assemble and simple to take down. Features like easy-hang ropes, carabiners, and other quick-rig systems are ideal when you're in the woods. Durability: Since your backpacking hammock will be regularly exposed to the elements, it needs to be tough and durable. Look for weather-resistant options made of materials that are strong, quick-drying, and lightweight, like nylon or polyester.

If you're ready to find the perfect option for your next expedition, check out the best backpacking hammocks below.

1. The Best Overall

Weight: 13.4 ounces (or 0.84 pounds)

Capacity: 450 pounds

What's great about it: Made from soft, easy-to-pack parachute nylon, this ultralight backpacking hammock is small and compact. In addition to a handy travel pouch (which features a convenient drawstring closure), it comes with special ropes and carabiners that make it easy to hang in a jiffy. Reviewers on Amazon say it's durable, comfortable, and "great for the money."

One reviewer says: "I backpack frequently and have been looking for a high quality hammock for quite some time. This hammock is exactly what I was looking for. It is lightweight, compact, and well-made. I looked at models that were far more expensive, but this one is just as good."

2. The Runner-Up

Weight: 18 ounces (or 1.12 pounds)

Capacity: 500 lbs

What's great about it: Another excellent option, this Kammock Roo hammock is constructed with ultra-tough 40-denier diamond ripstop nylon fabric. Not only does that make it super durable, but it's also incredibly strong and water-resistant. It comes with custom carabiners for hanging, along with reinforced slings with double wires. The ultra-compact option, which stuffs into a handy pouch, is slightly heavier than the first pick, making it the runner up. However, its extra strength may make up for it.

One reviewer says: "I LOVE THIS THING! I had a chance to use this at Round Valley in NJ for a week long camping trip. It is compact, lightweight and seems extremely durable. I use the Python straps (sold separately) and setup literally takes about 20 seconds. I have back problems and was afraid this product and my back would not get along but that was not the case. Absolute comfort!"

3. The Best With A Rain Fly

Weight: 36 ounces (or 2.25 pounds)

Capacity: 700 pounds

What's great about it: If you're going to be backpacking somewhere wet — or even in places that get occasional moisture — this camping hammock with a rainfly is a stellar choice. It has a fully waterproof rain cover, along with a bug net that keeps out mosquitos and even tiny no-see-ums. The nylon taffeta fabric offers an excellent combination of durability and breathability while also being extremely lightweight. It's also water-resistant to discourage dampness and odor while also offering protection from rugged weather. Plus, reviewers have vouched that the adjustable tree straps and aluminum carabiners make it quick to set up.

One reviewer says: "I've been backpacking and camping for fifty years. I've always been searching for a better air mattress or pad that would make sleeping on the hard, uneven ground more comfortable. Those days are over. Now, I get the best sleep of my camping life suspended above the hard, uneven ground. [...] The material, straps, carabineers and craftsmanship were all of such high quality that I feel very secure. The simplicity of the entire design makes it all easy and the mosquito net system is well-designed to keep out of my face. I'll be leaving my tent and my sleeping pad at home from now on."

4. The Best Tent Hammock

Weight: 68 ounces (or 4.25 pounds)

Capacity: 275 pounds

What's great about it: For folks who want a full sleep setup, this backpacking hammock tent is lightweight, comfortable, and surprisingly simple to assemble. The all-in-one option is essentially a floating tent (albeit miniature-sized) that features a spreader bar so you can hang it in between trees or other objects. With ripstop polyester fabric, it's both durable and water-resistant. Plus, it comes with a bug net and rain fly. Reviewers called it "easy to use" and "amazingly comfortable." The hanging straps aren't included but you can click the "Hammock and Strap Bundle" option to add them for $30 more.

One reviewer says: "I love everything about this hammock! Was originally planning to use it as my camping hammock and another as my backpacking one, but I think I’ll be finding a way to carry this one when backpacking. Super spacious, comfy, easy to put up and take down. So far so good with durability, it seems to be made very well. Zero complaints. It’s worth the money if you’re looking to enjoy the outdoors."