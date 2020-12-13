Sprays are a great way to make your bathroom smell like a haven for self-care and not, well, a bathroom. While some sprays merely cover up odors, other bathroom sprays are effective at actually getting rid of smells. The best bathroom sprays work to eliminate odors and add a fresh, but not over-powering, scent to your space.

The two main types of bathroom sprays are toilet sprays and air fresheners. Toilet sprays are sprayed directly into your toilet bowl and use essential oils to form a barrier that keeps smells from escaping into the air, while air fresheners target odors that are already in the air. It's worth noting that no spray can eliminate odors completely. Bathroom sprays can remove a lot of odor, but they all also include a scent to help mask residual smells. Because unscented bathroom sprays aren’t really a thing, you’ll want to choose your scent carefully. Citrus scents are a classic, but there are lots of other options on the market, including variety packs that let you try out a few different scents.

You may also want to look at a bathroom spray's ingredients to make sure there are no unwanted chemicals or allergens in the formula you choose. For pet owners, you'll want to take extra care with this because some ingredients, such as certain essential oils, can be toxic to pets. When in doubt, it's best to talk with your veterinarian about what's safe to spray in your home.

Bathroom sprays come in a variety of size options, from large bottles for refilling to small travel size bottles. Most bottles will also note the approximate number of uses. Multi-packs are great if you have multiple bathrooms in your home, or want to try out a few different scents.

If you’re ready to start eliminating odors, check out this list of the best bathroom sprays.

1. This Cult-Favorite Bathroom Spray With Over 40,000 Fans On Amazon

One of the most well-known toilet sprays, Poo-Pourri is made with essential oils, so it has no harsh chemicals, aerosols, phthalates, or parabens. The formula is designed to prevent odors from getting into the air by creating a barrier that traps them below the water's surface. The original citrus scent is made from a blend of lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass essential oils, but it's available in a variety of additional options, from oak moss to coconut. A standard size bottle provides up to 100 uses.

One fan raved: "One bathroom in an apartment just isn't enough for two adults with a healthy colon. Enter Poo-Pourri. As this was the first time trying the product, I tried the original scent. It has an amazing lemon scent. It is very fresh and not overpowering. It is not synthetic smelling. With most room sprays, you end up just smelling flowery poo. This masks the smell completely. I can walk in the bathroom 30 seconds after my boyfriend and only smell lemon."

Available sizes: 0.34 — 16 fl. oz.

Available scents: 18, including tropical hibiscus, original citrus, and sweet violet

2. A 3-Pack Of Heavy-Duty Air Freshener Spray

Febreze Air Freshener not only adds a fresh scent to your space, but also helps to get rid of odors in the air. It uses four main ingredients to remove smells, including sodium citrate, which gets rid of unpleasant smells by balancing out their pH, and cyclodextrin, which is a molecule that works to trap odors. This heavy-duty version has two times the odor-eliminating power as regular Febreze, which makes it perfect for taking on bathrooms.

One fan raved: "I like these because it isn't a ridiculously heavy scent, and eliminates the odors, NOT just mask them a little (so many others just kinda add to the smell, so it's like poop & cinnamon or whatever). Great to have in the office ladies room"

3. An Organic Spray For Both Your Toilet And Air

Like the other toilet sprays on this list, the Sprayzee Natural Toilet Spray is made from natural essential oils to be sprayed directly into the toilet bowl. However, this one can also be used as an air freshener. It comes in a citrus scent, which is made from a blend of essential oils that include lemongrass, bergamot, and essence of lemon. Each bottle is good for over 400 uses.

One fan raved: “This lemon fragrance is just perfect. I have tried so many sickening 'fragrances' for the toilet. This one is pleasant and works quite well as a deodorizer. I highly recommend you end your experimentation and buy this one.”

Available Scent: Citrus

4. A 2-Pack Of Nontoxic Odor Eliminating Spray

This nontoxic air freshener is made from natural ingredients and has the Safer Choice label, meaning that the EPA has certified its ingredients as being safer for human health and the environment. But the lack of harsh chemicals doesn't impact this spray's effectiveness. This spray tackles harsh odors and adds a light plant scentl to your room. While this spray is labeled as nontoxic, if you plan to use it around pets, it's always best to check with your veterinarian first.

One fan raved: "Bought it for use in bathroom, but works everywhere well. Highly recommend it. It seems to destroy bad odors and replace them with pleasant aroma experience. Not over powering at all, just extremely effective."

Available sizes: 8 fl. oz., 2-pack of 8 fl. oz., and 32 fl. oz.

5. A Variety Pack Of Toilet Sprays With Six Different Scents

Whether you know you love bathroom sprays and are ready to stock up or you want to try a bunch of scents before you commit to one, this Mask Toilet Spray six-pack is the perfect pick. There are two different six-packs to choose from, each with six unique scents like campfire smoke and fruity loopz. Each bottle contains 2 ounces of bathroom spray that's made from Australian essential and fragrance oils. This variety pack makes a great gift, and it's also a great choice in terms of value for price. Since each 2-ounce bottle provides 560 sprays, this set is good for a whopping 3,360 bathroom trips.

One fan raved: “I love this stuff. I love it so much that I buy the multi-packs and stock my adult children's bathrooms at their homes. I have used another name brand, popular toilet spray, but nothing compares to Mask. I love the array of fragrances as well. So many choices and when you find one you love, you can buy mult-packs of the scent you love.”