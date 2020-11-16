There's nothing quite as calming as being burritoed in a blanket — especially if it's heavier than most. The uniform pressure offered by weighted blankets can be soothing in even the most stressful of circumstances. If you're anticipating an anxiety-provoking holiday season, you might want to check out the best Black Friday weighted blankets for 2020.

Sure, heavy blankets aren't for everyone — the slight compression can be uncomfortable if you're claustrophobic or just need a little more space to maneuver when you're lying down. And even if pressure tends to soothe you, finding the right blanket weight for you can be tricky. Most manufacturers recommend getting a blanket that's about 10% of your body weight, give or take a couple of pounds depending on your body type and preferences. The options tend to tap out at around 30 pounds because you want to be careful to not restrict your breathing and blood flow — so remember that a heavier blanket isn't always more effective.

With all that extra weight, though, a weighted blanket can come with a fairly heavy price tag (and that's before shipping). Whatever your ideal weighted blanket size, these seven Black Friday weighted blanket options have probably got something for you — or your BFF who could use some chill-out assistance.

Faux Fur Weighted Blanket Beautyrest Duke Faux Fur Weighted Blanket JCPenny $128.99 $90.99 See at JCPenny If you're looking for an extra-fuzzy weighted blanket, you'll probably like the texture of this one.

Cooling Weighted Blanket Cooling Weighted Blanket Luxome $130 $91 See at Luxome Worried about overheating under all that soothing weight? This cooling version of a weighted blanket has got you covered... literally.

Gravity Blanket Gravity Blanket Gravity Blankets $189 $151.20 See at Gravity Blankets Available in a rich navy blue, this cult classic is on a perpetual holiday sale with the code Holiday2020.