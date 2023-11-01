A cliche of sex and relationship advice is to “spice things up” — you know, do something new and exciting together. This is another one of those old words of wisdom that also happens to be true; just like exercise really does improve your energy and journaling actually does give you mental clarity. Our favorite couples’ sex toys of 2023 make it easier than ever to amp up the excitement between you and your partner, from a vibrator that can be controlled remotely to a ring that gives a gentle-yet-powerful sensation. Go on, try something new together.

We’re fans of this one. We’re fans of We-Vibe generally, actually, with its intuitive designs and its cute, colorful looks — plus the, ahem, results. But the brand really shines in the couples’ toys department. The Sync O is meant to be worn in the vagina during sex, and its C shape allows the G-spot, clitoris, and penis to each be stimulated at once. Our testers found it to be one of the most comfortable couples’ vibrators overall, largely due to the flexible O shape of the inner arm, which feels comfortable and secure for the whole ride. The piece de resistance, however, is controlling it with the app, which allows “much more specificity than anything I’ve tried,” one tester said. You can control it yourself or cede the reins to your partner “to take sexting to an incredible new level,” that same tester said.

This is a couples vibrator meant to be worn in the vagina during sex. During intercourse, it stimulates the G-spot, clitoris, and penis at the same time. It’s made of body-safe silicone, without phthalates, BPA, or latex. “I was a little unsure about the idea of wearing it during sex, but it’s definitely more comfortable than I expected,” one BDG staffer commented. For extra fun, the Chorus attaches via Bluetooth to an app, “which is definitely a highlight if you and a partner want to have some long-distance fun or if you’re in the mood for a hands-free solo session,” one of our testers said. “The touch-sensitive remote also makes for a great time — when you squeeze it, the vibration intensifies, so you can imagine how that goes.”

Maude is one of our favorite sexual wellness brands, known for its minimalistic design, chic packaging, and relatively affordable prices. This is also one of the sex toy brands that lately has made its way into high-end stores like Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, if that means something to you. The Band is its first foray into couples’ vibrators, and our testers say it’s a hit. “My first experience with a vibrator ring, and I’m glad it was with this one,” says Alexis Morillo, lifestyle editor at Bustle. The Band is made of 100% platinum-grade silicone, with a soft-to-the-touch silicone shell. It’s stretchy, in other words, and our testers report it was comfortable for their male partners. As one anonymous BDG staffer put it: “This thing rules.”

The Tor 3 is Lelo’s latest version of its popular vibrating couples’ ring, released earlier this year; this one has more vibration patterns and intensities than earlier versions. (It also has a corresponding app, though our testers weren’t wowed by the experience: “The app sort of took away from the spiciness of the moment,” and it “wasn’t super intuitive,” Morillo says.) As for the ring itself, the material is flexible and comfortable, and the vibrating sensations are gentle enough so as not to be overwhelming but powerful enough to get the job done. “This is an all-timer for both me and my husband,” says one BDG staffer.