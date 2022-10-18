The 3 Best Ethical Porn Subscriptions Of 2022

When you dip into your bedroom for a little solo play, the goal is to make yourself feel good. Hot tip: Supporting ethical porn is an easy way to feel great. Unlike with mainstream porn, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find entertainment made by actors who freely gave enthusiastic consent and get paid fairly for their work. Sometimes, your money even goes straight into the creator’s pocket (or G-string, as the case may be). Directors typically work with the talent ahead of time to ensure everyone feels comfortable on set, even — and especially — for scenes that appear to be extra intense. The genre tends to be less produced and more realistic, often featuring a range of diverse bodies and identities while catering to the female gaze. If you’ve ever cringed at a Pornhub video starring a guy jackhammering away while a woman practically has an exorcism, ethical porn might be more up your alley.

The winners in this category highlight X-rated inspo that actually look, feel, and sound like real, ultra-hot sex. Who knew forking over your credit card could be so titillating? Ahead, Bustle’s best ethical porn subscriptions of the year.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

First Place: Dipsea

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle; Dipsea; Shutterstock

Not into visual porn? Dipsea’s got you. This erotic audio app has a library of short stories that range from pretty steamy to mega kinky. “You can choose what kind of experience you want to have (romantic, first-person, LGBTQ+ arrangements) and the voices you want to hear (Black voices, voices with accents); they’ve literally got something for everybody,” says Ev’Yan Whitney, a sexuality doula. The dialogue is hot, not corny, and the background soundscapes — like a cocktail party for a public quickie or ocean waves for a romp on a boat — make each fantasy come alive. Whitney highly recommends this for “folks who want to tune more deeply into their bodies as they’re exploring their own turn-ons in real time.” Plus, Bustle’s Deputy Lifestyle Editor Hannah Orenstein suggests tuning into Dipsea’s bonus tracks for self-care and slumber.

You can subscribe to Dipsea for $12.99/month or $59.99/year.

Second Place: MakeLoveNotPorn

Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle; MakeLoveNotPorn; Shutterstock

This site is like Facebook, only if people shared videos of themselves getting freaky instead of just engagement photos. Sex can be messy, silly, hairy, flabby, beautiful, delightfully awkward, and so much more — MakeLoveNotPorn celebrates that rather than airbrushing and editing it away. “It’s all about showing real sex between people who are together IRL, and the pay-per-view format allows you to support creators directly when you watch their content,” says Sarah Ellis, Elite Daily’s dating editor. Videos are streamed, not available for download, to protect creators’ wishes; if they ever want a clip pulled, this ensures copies won’t be floating around out there. Saniyyah Lateef, a sex educator, calls the content “inspirational self-help for your sex life.” Whether you’re looking for new ideas to try in bed, visual depictions of sexual techniques, or examples of honest conversations that can improve intimacy with your partner, MLNP has you covered.

You can subscribe to MakeLoveNotPorn in increments of $10/month for five videos, $30/month for 30 videos, $50/month for 50 videos, or $5 for three weeks’ unlimited viewing of videos à la carte.

Honorable Mention: Quinn

Quinn

Quinn has sexy stories, too, but where it really shines is its straight-up audio porn. “You’ll find everything from guided masturbation sessions to overheard sex to narrated fictional stories,” says Ellis. Users can filter by category and creator, or check out fan favorites. Clips include discussions of consent and birth control, offering listeners a chance to hear just how sexy convos about safety can be. In addition to using voice actors, Quinn also features audio from creators and celebs (like Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty and influencer Stella Barey) and you can even submit your own tracks. Ellis adds, “My only tip: Listen with headphones on, because things are definitely going to get steamy.”

You can subscribe to Quinn for $4.99/month or $35.99/year.