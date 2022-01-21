Fitness
Pump! Up! The! Jams!
FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images
A workout is “high-energy” if it boosts your heart rate and puts you in a good mood, says trainer Kim D’Agnese, who points to dance and cycling as examples. It’s a great choice if you want to get stronger and improve cardio health. Here, the best high-energy workouts to try.
Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision/Getty Images
While any cardio dance class will do the trick, one of instructor Alayna Curry’s faves is Zumba. It incorporates Latin rhythms and full-body dance moves to work the legs and core, while also improving balance, she says.