Plus, how to modify them for an extra challenge.
The inner thighs, also called the adductors, are five muscles that help stabilize your hips and pelvis, says Pilates pro Gia Calhoun. They support the knees for movements like running and jumping, and these are the best exercises to focus on this tough-to-reach area.
Calhoun says bringing your legs back together is a great way to engage the adductors.
- Lie on your back, legs up to ceiling.
- Open legs wide.
- Bring them back together.
- When legs return, cross one in front of other. Switch.
- Open them wide again.
- Repeat 10x.