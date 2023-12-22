8 Latina Wellness Influencers You Need To Follow

Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok are absolutely saturated with wellness influencers, whether they’re covering fitness, nutrition, or general wellness advice. But just because someone has hundreds of thousands of followers doesn’t mean they’re going to provide exactly what you’re looking for in terms of positive messaging you can apply to your own wellness… especially if you can’t relate to who you’re following.

If you’re a fellow Latina, I don’t need to tell you what you already know: that we’re not a monolith. Not only are all 33 Latin American countries different in terms of their culture, but so are Latine body types and wellness needs. Here, we’ve rounded up eight Latina influencers offering up encouraging messaging and solid advice related to nutrition, fitness, and even financial wellness. Check them out and hit that follow button to add just the Latin vibes and flavor your social media feed needs.

Dalina Soto — @your.latina.nutritionist

In her own words, Philadelphia-based registered dietitian Dalina Soto is a dietitian for people in bigger bodies to feel seen and heard rather than judged and shamed, noting that it is possible to be healthy at any size. Fans and followers know Soto is a self-described “white rice stan” who emphasizes the need to reframe the narrative that Latine food is unhealthy, as many classic cultural dishes are complete meals with whole grains and vegetables. Soto, who is Dominican American, is also author of the forthcoming book The Latina Anti-Diet, which aims to break these stigmas and shine a cultural lens on the whitewashed nutrition movement.

Carleth Keys — @carlethkeys

Carleth Keys is a native Venezuelan influencer who currently splits her time between Madrid, Spain, and New York City. While she’s hosted community runs at large races such as the New York City and Berlin Marathons, Keys recently launched “Carleth’s Run Club,” a virtual run club led by four RRCA-certified coaches for runners who, along with Keys, are training for the 2024 London or Boston Marathons. Participants get an 18-week run and strength training plan and the opportunity to connect with each other via regular video meetings leading up to their respective races.

Mariana Fernández — @la_tiamariana

Mariana Fernández is a Peloton instructor known for teaching Peloton Tread, Yoga, and Meditation classes in both English and Spanish. Fernández, who was born in Mexico and grew up in California, is also a marathoner and triathlete whose class teaching style is known for providing the right blend of tough love and infectious energy.

Starla García — @running.dietian.starla

If you’re a recreational runner, chances are you already know about Starla García’s accolades and accomplishments in that space, including that she’s a 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier with a 2:43 personal best. But García is also a Houston-based registered dietitian with Mexican American heritage who prides herself on being a body and cultural diversity advocate. You won’t find diet- and calorie-cutting advice on her page; rather you’ll find plenty of ways to fuel your body as an athlete, without cutting out the cultural foods you grew up with.

Camila Ramón — @milamariana

Camila Ramón is an Argentina-born and New York City-based Peloton cycling and treadmill instructor who teaches in both English and Spanish and is known for her dance moves on the bike. In addition to her music selections, Peloton members and Instagram followers alike love her body positivity and encouragement that’s present in her classes and page, but can also be transferred to their lives and relationships.

Nancy Gonzalez — @nancys_journey

Nancy Gonzalez is a fitness influencer based in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. As her handle suggests, her claim to fame is sharing her journey, which was originally focused on her 100-pound weight loss. Gonzalez has since cultivated a community of hundreds of thousands of followers who return not only for her healthy meals and workout techniques, but also for her ever-present sense of humor.

Jannese Torres — @yoquierodineropodcast

Financial wellness is still a form of wellness, make no mistake about it. Puerto Rican personal finance expert Jannese Torres calls herself an “accidental entrepreneur” due to the fact that a job loss led her to create a successful Latin food blog, Delish D'Lites, and, eventually, her award-winning podcast, Yo Quiero Dinero. Torres offers personal finance and investing advice via her Instagram page, blog, and forthcoming book, Financially Lit.

Jazmin “Jaz” Margalef — @jazminmargalef

Los Angeles-based NASM-certified personal trainer Jazmin “Jaz” Margalef is the founder of Fuerte Fitness, an online exercise coaching platform. Margalef first entered the fitness world after overcoming addiction, depression and anxiety. Her posts feature strength training and weightlifting workout tips, as well as nutrition advice for muscle growth, holistic wellness, and self-love.

8 influencers latinas de bienestar a las que debes seguir de inmediato

Por Emilia Benton

Redes sociales como Instagram y TikTok están completamente saturadas de influencers en el ámbito del bienestar, ya sea dando consejos sobre fitness, nutrición o generales del cuidado personal. Pero el hecho de que alguien esté hablando a cientos de miles de seguidores no significa que debas escucharlos, especialmente si no te identificas con ellos.

Si eres una latina como yo, no necesito decirte lo que ya sabes: no somos un monolito. Los 33 países latinoamericanos son diferentes en cuanto a su cultura, al igual que los tipos de cuerpo y las necesidades de cuidado personal. Aún así, si estás interesada en aprender más sobre tu salud, seguramente haya alguien cuyo mensaje resonará contigo. Hemos reunido a ocho influencers latinas que ofrecen buenos mensajes y consejos relacionados con la nutrición, fitness e incluso el bienestar financiero. Échales un vistazo y dale clic al botón de seguir para agregar justo las vibras y el sabor latinos que tu feed de redes sociales necesita.

Dalina Soto – @your.latina.nutritionist

En sus propias palabras, Dalina Soto, dietista registrada con sede en Filadelfia, es una dietista para personas con cuerpos más grandes para que se sientan vistas y escuchadas en lugar de juzgadas y avergonzadas, señalando que es posible ser sano sin importar tu tamaño. Sus seguidores saben que Soto es una autoproclamada fanática del "arroz blanco" que enfatiza la necesidad de cambiar la narrativa de que la comida latina es poco saludable, ya que muchos platos clásicos son comidas completas con granos y verduras. Soto, quien es dominicana-americana, también es autora del libro "The Latina Anti-Diet" que será publicado próximamente, y que tiene como objetivo romper estos estigmas.

Carleth Keys – @carlethkeys

Carleth Keys es una influencer venezolana que actualmente divide su tiempo entre Madrid y Nueva York. Aunque ha organizado carreras comunitarias en grandes eventos como las maratones de la Ciudad de Nueva York y Berlín, Keys lanzó recientemente "Carleth's Run Club", un club de corredores virtual dirigido por cuatro entrenadores certificados por el RRCA que, junto con Keys, están entrenando para las maratones de Londres y Boston de 2024. Los participantes obtienen un plan de carrera y entrenamiento de 18 semanas y la oportunidad de conectarse entre ellos mediante reuniones virtuales antes de sus respectivas carreras.

Mariana Fernández – @la_tiamariana

Mariana Fernández es una instructora de Peloton conocida por enseñar clases de cinta, yoga y meditación en inglés y español. Fernández, nacida en México y criada en California, también es maratonista y triatleta, y su estilo de enseñanza se caracteriza por ofrecer la combinación adecuada de mano dura y energía contagiosa.

Starla García – @running.dietian.starla

Si eres corredor ocasional, es probable que ya conozcas los logros de Starla García en ese ámbito, incluido que se clasificó para las Pruebas de Maratón Olímpico de 2020 con un tiempo personal de 2:43. Pero García también es una dietista registrada con sede en Houston y con herencia mexicana que se enorgullece de ser defensora de la diversidad corporal y cultural. No encontrarás consejos sobre dieta y recorte de calorías en su página; más bien encontrarás muchas formas de alimentar tu cuerpo como atleta, sin dejar de lado los alimentos culturales con los que creciste.

Camila Ramón – @milamariana

Camila Ramón es una instructora de Peloton nacida en Argentina y con sede en la ciudad de Nueva York que enseña tanto en inglés como en español y es conocida por sus movimientos de baile en la bicicleta. Además de sus selecciones musicales, los miembros de Peloton y los seguidores de Instagram adoran su positividad y apoyo, que está presente en sus clases y página.

Nancy Gonzalez – @nancys_journey

Nancy Gonzalez es una influencer de fitness con sede en el Valle del Río Grande de Texas. Como sugiere su usuario, su fama es por compartir su propia historia, que originalmente se centraba en su pérdida de peso de 100 libras. Desde entonces, Gonzalez ha cultivado una comunidad de cientos de miles de seguidores que regresan no solo por sus comidas saludables y técnicas de entrenamiento, sino también por su sentido del humor.

Jannese Torres – @yoquierodineropodcast

El bienestar financiero es una forma de bienestar, no hay duda al respecto. Jannese Torres, puertorriqueña y experta en finanzas, se autodenomina una "emprendedora accidental" debido a que, después de perder su trabajo, creó un exitoso blog de comida latina, Delish D'Lites, y, eventualmente, su galardonado podcast "Yo Quiero Dinero". Torres ofrece consejos de finanzas personales e inversión a través de su página de Instagram, blog y el próximo libro "Financially Lit".

Jazmin "Jaz" Margalef – @jazminmargalef

Jazmin "Jaz" Margalef, entrenadora personal certificada por National Academy of Sports Medicine con sede en Los Ángeles, es la fundadora de Fuerte Fitness, una plataforma de entrenamiento online. Margalef ingresó al mundo del fitness después de superar adicción, depresión y ansiedad. Sus publicaciones incluyen consejos de entrenamiento de fuerza y levantamiento de pesas, así como consejos de nutrición para el crecimiento muscular, el bienestar holístico y el amor propio.