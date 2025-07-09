Adding This Item To Your Daily Walk Can Help Your Posture

Pop outside for a walk and you’re likely to see at least one person strolling by in a weighted vest. This heavy piece of workout gear, which you wear kind of like a backpack, is quickly becoming a fave amongst the wellness girlies, especially as it goes viral on TikTok. People are obsessed with the way a weighted vest adds a little something extra to a daily walk, and even more in love with its other hidden perks.

In a TikTok posted June 3, creator @veganchic said she noticed so many benefits after walking with a weighted vest for 30 days, including improved posture, a stronger core, and better stamina. All she did was pop on the vest and walk normally for about 3,000 steps a day. While strolling is a surefire way to feel better overall, she said walking with the vest boosted the entire experience — and even turned it into a full-blown workout.

Creator @lenesha_a is also a big fan of this trend. In a video posted June 24, she took her 20-pound vest for a two-mile walk. In the caption, she said the jaunt was “no joke,” and also commented to say she was “so sore” the next day. In another clip shared a few weeks later on July 7, she seemed to be a convert. “This is my clubbing,” she said of her new fave activity.

Here, a trainer talks about the benefits of weighted vests and how to find the best one for you.

The Benefits Of Walking With A Weighted Vest

According to Amanda Dvorak, ISSA-CPT, ISSA-CNC, a certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, a weighted vest “distributes added load across your upper body to increase resistance,” and that’s what makes you sweat.

While weighted vests have been around for ages, they’re currently having a moment on social media — and IRL. Dvorak thinks it’s because they’re a no-fuss tool that adds to basic movements, like going for a hot girl walk. “People want to get more out of the workouts they’re already doing, and throwing on a vest turns a walk [...] into something more challenging,” she tells Bustle.

Wearing a weighted vest boosts your heart rate — the same way doing squats while holding dumbbells will make you sweat — and the extra heft also strengthens your legs, core, and upper body. “Over time, it can help with endurance, muscle tone, and even bone density because of the added load,” she says. Of course, having more upper body strength is what helps you stand up straighter, too.

Most people start off wearing their weighted vest while walking, but you can work up to wearing one while hiking, jogging, or even stair climbing for an extra hit of cardio. “[Wearing one during] bodyweight strength training moves like squats, lunges, push-ups, pull-ups, and planks is also great,” Dvorak says.

How To Wear A Weighted Vest

When trying a weighted vest for the first time, Dvorak recommends starting light with one that’s about 5 to 10% of your body weight, but you can choose depending on your comfort level. On TikTok, many people opt for six-pound vests to start, while others wear 20-pound versions.

One giveaway that you chose the right weight? “You’ll feel challenged but still be able to move with good form,” she says. “As you get stronger, you can slowly increase the load.”

Fit is also key. “There are some weighted vests that you put on like a jacket and others that you slip over your head,” she says. “The weighted vest should fit snug enough to your chest that it doesn’t bounce or shift as you move while still allowing you to move and breathe comfortably.”

As you adjust the straps, make sure it feels balanced between the front and back, too. “If it bounces or pulls on your shoulders, it’s either the wrong fit or not tightened properly,” she says.

Tips To Keep In Mind

Even though weighted vests are having a moment on TikTok, that doesn’t mean they’re for everyone. It’s a good idea to avoid wearing a weighted vest if you have joint pain, poor posture, or back issues, and it also might not be a good idea for super hot days. “It’s easy to overdo it if you add too much weight too fast,” says Dvorak. “Start slow, focus on form, and listen to your body."

Source:

Amanda Dvorak, ISSA-CPT, ISSA-CNC, certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews