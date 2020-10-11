We've all been there before: You open your backpack or bag to get your water bottle only to find that everything inside it is soaking wet. The best leakproof water bottles can prevent unfortunate scenarios like this, thanks to tight-fitting lids and well-designed drinking mechanisms that keep water from dripping out in-between or during sips.

There are two main ways water bottles leak: when they're tipped over and when you take a swig. For the first situation, your water bottle simply needs to have a good, tight-fitting lid. For the second, it should have a dependable drinking mechanism, like a straw, flip-top cap, or a wide opening that helps water flow more steadily into your mouth. A wider opening also lets you add ice cubes and makes the bottle easier to clean. Another feature to consider is temperature regulation — keep an eye out for double-walled, vacuum-insulated bottles to keep beverages cold for hours.

While the material of your water bottle doesn't necessarily determine how leakproof it is, this is another factor to think about. There are a few popular materials to consider when shopping:

Stainless steel: This is great for durability and temperature regulation, but water bottles made with this material are often heavier and sometimes more expensive than other options.

This is great for durability and temperature regulation, but water bottles made with this material are often heavier and sometimes more expensive than other options. Tritan plastic: A more lightweight option, Tritan plastic is BPA-free and designed to be virtually shatter-proof, though it won't help with temperature-regulation of your drinks.

A more lightweight option, Tritan plastic is BPA-free and designed to be virtually shatter-proof, though it won't help with temperature-regulation of your drinks. Titanium: Offering the best of both worlds, titanium provides excellent durability and temperature regulation while still being very lightweight. The downside is that it's significantly more expensive than other materials when it comes to water bottles.

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for, check out the best leakproof water bottles below.

1. The Best Overall

Capacity: 20 ounces

What's great about it: Made of high-quality stainless steel, this Contigo water bottle is tough, durable, and capable of keeping drinks cold for up to 24 hours, thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation. It has a secure lid with a built-in spout, and there's a spout cover with a lock button to prevent it from accidentally opening in your bag or backpack. The wide mouth makes for smooth water flow, and the lid unscrews so you can add ice cubes and easily wash the bottle out between uses. The lid is top-rack dishwasher-safe, but you'll have to hand-wash the body.

One reviewer wrote: "The lock feature is especially nice, and I’ve never had a leak in my bag. I like the open spout, which makes it easy to get a good drink during a work out. It also keeps my water cold and does not sweat."

2. The Runner-Up

Capacity: 17 ounces (also available in 25 ounces)

What's great about it: This ultra-popular spill-proof water bottle boasts more than 5,500 Amazon reviews, making it the cult-favorite on this list. The stainless steel bottle features a dependable lid that doesn't leak (I have one myself and can vouch for this), and the double-walled vacuum insulation keeps water cold for up to 24 hours. It has a fairly wide mouth for ample water flow and easy cleaning, but it's not quite big enough for large ice cubes. It comes in three sleek colors.

One reviewer wrote: "The top is a nice thick metal that has a good seal, so I don’t have to worry about leaks. Very easy to clean. I will be purchasing another one for my daughter, and I highly recommend this product for anyone looking for a good quality water bottle."

3. The Best Water Bottle With A Filter

Capacity: 20 ounces (also available in 32 and 48 ounces)

What's great about it: If you're looking for something with a filter, this high-tech Nalgene water bottle features a built-in water purifier that works to remove lead, chlorine, arsenic, and other contaminants from tap water. It's highly rated on Amazon, with many reviewers testifying to how leak-proof the seal is. The cap has an integrated straw that locks down when not in use, and the extra-wide mouth is great for easily adding ice cubes. Just note that the filter slightly reduces how much water it can hold, and you can only get the water purification benefits when sipping through the straw. Made of BPA-free, shatter-resistant Tritan plastic, this bottle is easily to clean and all parts except for the filter can go in the dishwasher.

One reviewer wrote: "This bottle has never leaked. It has a large plastic loop on the cover of the bottle that is a great fixation point for a carabiner if you need to attach it to a belt or backpack when on the move. Great product. I use it at home, work, and anywhere I go. Highly recommended!"

4. The Best Splurge

Capacity: 25 ounces

What's great about it: For folks who want a really nice water bottle and are willing to pay a little extra for it, this lightweight, ultra-durable titanium water bottle is a fantastic choice. Constructed from high-quality titanium, it weighs in at less than 6 ounces, and reviewers noted that the lid is reliably leakproof, thanks to the silicone seal. The opening of the bottle is wide enough for even water flow and adding ice cubes, and while it doesn't feature double-wall construction, it still keeps water cold with the help of an insulated sleeve. This option must be washed by hand.

One reviewer wrote: "The top is titanium with a silicone ring which is necessary to prevent leaking. Good quality. [...] As for the bottle itself it is well constructed. There are no obvious seams and the feel of the bottle is light yet sturdy. The width of the mouth is perfect, not too big or small."