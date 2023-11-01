Little treats are nice. Everyone loves a little treat. But there are times that call for something… more. When it comes to sex toys, while there are plenty of affordable options currently on the market, the old adage really is true: You get what you pay for. A budget vibrator can get the job done, but aren’t you a little curious how the other half lives in the bedroom? From couples’ toys that can be controlled long distance via an app to a triple-stimulation vibrator, our picks for the best high-end sex toys on the market will inspire you to class things up a bit in the bedroom. For more on our favorite spendy sex gizmos, keep reading.

The Scandanavian brand Lelo has been called the Tesla of sex toys, and for good reason. Lelo has earned a reputation for making products that are high quality enough to justify their high prices. The Enigma Wave launched this fall as the brand’s first triple-stimulation vibrator, meaning three synchronized motors are at your service here: One moves in a wave-like pattern, meant to feel like fingers stimulating your G-spot; the second delivers vibrations to the external clitoris; and the third uses something the brand is calling SenSonic technology to deliver sonic pulses to the internal clitoral structure. As one of our staffers put it: “I mean, WOW.”

Sex toy connoisseurs may by now be familiar with the suction vibrator, a recent advance in sexual self-care technology that typically uses suction for clitoral stimulation. (In other words: These toys can make you come using… air.) The Womanizer OG, however, takes things a step further: This thing uses the brand’s Pleasure Air Technology for G-spot orgasms. “You can always tell the quality is there with Womanizer products, and this one was no different,” says Abby Lebet, editorial operations manager for BDG. “The air sensation initially was a little unexpected, but it quickly became enjoyable.” Bravo, sex toy scientists. What will they think of next?

If you’re going to dabble in air-suction sex toy tech, you may as well go for the best. Womanizer first introduced its suction technology in 2014, though they prefer the classier phrasing, Pleasure Air Technology. This tech is smart enough to know when it’s touching skin (and it won’t otherwise start working), and it “feels luxurious to the touch,” Lebet says. “I tend to have difficulty initially placing these kinds of products that incorporate air pulses or suction, but once I got it in the right spot, it was great — I really enjoyed the different intensity settings (and that they actually feel more powerful) and how the ergonomic shape fit perfectly in my hand.”

This toy is meant for internal stimulation — and a lot of it, for that matter. Marketed as the “ultimate G-spot navigator,” the Rave 2 targets three sources of pleasure. There’s the G-spot, of course, but it’s also looking out for two lesser-known spots, found deep within the vaginal canal (the so-called A-spot and C-spot). “Honestly, I didn’t expect to love this one — I’m more of an external toy girlie,” says a BDG staffer, who noted that this toy can also be used for external stimulation. “The internal stimulation was intense, but in a great way.” Always a plus to get more bang for your buck.