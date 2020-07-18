When I got my IUD, I sadly bid farewell to my beloved menstrual cup, thinking that I'd never wear one again. I'm not going to lie, I wasn't thrilled to go back to disposable pads and tampons. Luckily, things have changed, and the best menstrual cups for IUDs make it so you don't have to give up on your cup.

Dr. Jodie Horton, a board-certified OB/GYN and Love Wellness advisor, agrees. She mentions that cups are so diverse now, it's more about finding the perfect menstrual cup for your body than anything else. "Choosing a menstrual cup is no different if you have an IUD or not," Dr. Horton says. "Menstrual cups come in different shapes and sizes. Most companies offer two sizes, small and large, and report they are compatible with IUD use."

There are a few tips to keep in mind, though, before you try out a cup. For one, you want to wait until you've had your IUD for at least three months, and be sure to ask your doctor to trim the strings a bit shorter. Dr. Horton mentions that removing your reusable menstrual cup can be tricky with an IUD. Her advice: "When removing, make sure the suction is released before removing it from the vagina to prevent pulling on the IUD strings. It is important to find your cervix and check your IUD strings to know if it is still in place."

But enough talk: Now presenting, the best menstrual cups for IUDs.

1. This Best-Selling Menstrual Cup That's Easy To Remove

Thousands of Amazon reviewers can't say enough good things about this easy-to-remove menstrual cup. It's made from super-soft silicone, making it simple to insert while creating a pain-free seal to prevent any and all leaks. What reviewers love most about this cup, though, is the design of the stem. It features a small ball on the tip that's easy to find and pull when it's time to remove your cup. While this comes in two sizes and the right size for you will depend on your flow and body.

According to one reviewer: "This summer, I changed from the pill to an IUD and resultingly got my own body's periods back and needed a larger cup. I tried a couple other brands and worried my discomfort had something to do with the cup/IUD pairing, but when I decided to go back and buy the large version of the Pixie Cup, using the cup was comfortable again. I'm sure much of this has to do with my individual body, but this is by far the most comfortable cup I've used."

2. This Thin Cup That Feels Like Wearing Nothing At All

If you're concerned about comfort, this thin menstrual cup is definitely your best bet. This cup is a "flat fit," unlike more conical shapes, so it sits closer to the cervix. You're less likely to feel this one, and Ziggy claims you can even wear it during sex. It also features a thicker silicone rim that works to create a tight seal and prevent leaks. It even comes with a cute and discreet carrying case to take your cup on the go.

According to one reviewer: "I’ve used this cup just after my heaviest days and I’M SHOCKED! No leakage at all for hours, way easier for me to insert than the cup, safer for my IUD, overall this is the best product!!"

3. This Soft-Edged Cup That Won't Pull At IUD Strings

This fan-favorite menstrual cup is simple to insert and won't bother your IUD strings. It features a deep, conical shape that sits low in the cervix so as not to irritate or pull at the strings, while the thicker rim creates a leak-proof seal. This cup also features a longer stem, making it a great choice for people just starting out with their cup. And bonus: It comes in a bunch of bright, cute colors that you can choose from. Novices and veterans alike absolutely love this cup.

According to one reviewer: "I was concerned that, because I have an IUD, I couldn't use a menstrual cup. After checking in with my doctor and doing a lot of research online, I decided to make the switch. It's true, you need to get used to it. I didn't go leak free for 2 or 3 months, but then I finally got the hang of it and I will never look back! This is a really great, cheaper (in the long run), and eco-friendly alternative to pads and tampons."

4. This Starter Kit That's Great For Beginners

If you aren't sure which cup you need, this menstrual cup starter kit is a great investment. It comes with both Venus cup sizes (small and large), so you can try out both to see which works best for your body and your cycle. Both cups feature a rounded, cup-shaped body for higher capacity and to create a tighter, chafe-free seal. They also feature unique stems that are easy to grip when it's time to remove your cup, and the kit comes with extensive instructions, making it a great choice for first-timers. Amazon reviewers also insist that this set is the best for heavier flow days.

According to one reviewer: "I have a very heavy flow because of my copper IUD as well as a high cervix. I've tried the Lunette cup, Super Jennie cup, and Ruby cup. All of them had pros and cons, but none of them fit the bill between major leaking issues / trouble removing them because of stem construction / uncomfortable chafing. Tried the Venus and I think I finally found the cup for me!"

You May Also Need: This Gentle Wash That Sanitizes Your Cup

When all is said and done, you'll want to reach for this gentle menstrual cup wash to keep it clean. It's free of harsh chemicals, and features a lightly foaming formula that washes off dirt and bacteria without leaving behind any residue. This wash is also formulated with orange essential oil for a fresh citrus scent that's not overpowering and won't irritate your skin. Amazon reviewers agree that this wash is a menstrual cup essential.

According to one reviewer: "Very mildly scented and cleans my cup perfectly with no odor left behind but faint citrus. A little dab goes a long way. Does not irritate at all and keeps a good pH balance."