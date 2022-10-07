Fitness
Work the largest muscle in your legs.
The quads are a group of muscles located on the front of the leg that help you stand up, climb hills, and accelerate forward, says trainer Becky Codi. Strong quad muscles also protect your knees. To give them a workout, try these go-to quad exercises from trainers.
Codi says this functional squat works one leg at a time.
- Stand with feet hip-width apart.
- Step one leg back.
- Lower down until back knee hovers an inch above ground.
- Keep torso up.
- Drive through front mid-foot to stand.
- Do 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.