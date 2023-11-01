The old joke about sex toys used to be that they were something to be stashed away in your bedside table, carefully hidden from view because, well — how embarrassing! In recent years, however, newer brands have come onto the market introducing sleek designs housed in aesthetically pleasing packaging. These days, there are toys that look and feel like high-end wellness tech or maybe even some sort of avant-garde objets d’art, items you can proudly display. Now, we’re upping the ante: Would you wear a sex toy out in public? With these chic options — necklaces that double as vibrators, bracelets that double as handcuffs, and even a vibrating ring — you just might.

These were our favorite toy-slash-jewelry combo for a reason: They’re both stylish and functional. “I wore them to a birthday party as a double-stacked bracelet, and no one was the wiser,” says one Bustle staffer. By day, you can stack the cuffs so that they look like a double bracelet made of genuine leather (available in tan or black) with stainless steel hardware (available in gold, rose gold, and silver). By night… well, that’s up to you. “These are so luxe and stunning! The most beautiful, delicate cuffs I’ve ever seen,” says Elite Daily Dating Editor Sarah Ellis, who adds that they’re “absolutely staying in her closet” to style with punk-inspired looks.

This vibrator masquerading as a necklace does a stellar job at keeping its secret identity secret, our testers say. With a 26-inch chain and a 3.8-inch pendant (which comes in silver, rose gold, and gold), this is a necklace that looks like a necklace. “If you’re into edgier accessories, this would fit right in,” says one Bustle staffer. It also happens to be a vibrator that works... like a vibrator. Due to its teensy size, this toy is on the more minimalistic side, with just four intensity settings; that said, the reviewer also noticed a pleasurable warming sensation, “which is a really great bonus sensation-wise.”

A unique entry from the Etsy shop VibesByTatiana, this vibrator ring is definitely a statement piece of jewelry (though it’s also discreet enough so as not to be obvious). “This was my first time trying a vibrating ring, and definitely won’t be the last,” one Bustle staffer says. “It is powerful, and although it really stands out, I would never guess that it’s a vibrating ring.” It’s the kind of jewelry that’s made to be complimented, which can open up all sorts of fun conversational routes for you and your date — if you’re still getting to know them, it might even be a low-key way to gauge their comfort level with the whole sex toy thing.

Unbound just doesn’t miss. Placed on one wrist, these appear to be stackable bangle bracelets; placed on both wrists, these turn into the chicest pair of handcuffs your bedroom has ever seen. As far as jewelry goes, these would suit anyone who favors delicate, minimalistic designs over bolder statement pieces.

(One quick note: Many of the sex-toy-jewelry combos we tried are one-size-fits-all, but these are meant to be size-inclusive, which is great. Just remember to break out the tape measurer before you hit “add to cart.”)