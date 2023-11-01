So you’re sex toy curious. You have impeccable timing! There’s arguably never been a better time to be a sexual self-care newbie, with both trusted longtime brands and exciting newer ones offering simple, non-intimidating products, many of which are perfect for beginners. This new slate of toys are colorful, easy-to-use, and visually appealing — and they’re also a ton of fun. The following products are the toys we’d recommend for anyone looking to start their collection.

Best Overall For Beginners

No contest: This was by far our testers’ favorite vibrator for beginners (in fact, Elite Daily Dating Editor Sarah Ellis calls it “the best vibrator to ever exist”).

“Simple and very effective, the Maude Vibe is perfect for someone like me who hasn’t done a ton of exploring in the vibrator realm,” says one Bustle staffer. The product’s appeal is apparent from the get-go, with its discreet packaging and teardrop shape that fits naturally in the palm of your hand. As for the experience itself, our testers loved the Vibe’s signature pointed tip, which Senior Fashion Editor Kelsey Stiegman speculates “must have extra silicone, because it sort of jiggles in a way that most vibrators don’t,” a factor she notes is “especially helpful for people like me who don’t orgasm easily.”

“I’m in a lesbian relationship, which means I use a lot of vibrators,” Stiegman adds. “The Vibe is my favorite by far — my partner and I literally don’t leave the house without it.”

It’s love at first sight with this toy. On first impression, everything about this toy is inviting to the sex toy newbie, from its size (similar to that of a makeup compact) to its shape (it fits easily into the palm of your hand) to its color (an appealing peach-lavender colorblock).

But don’t be fooled — this little toy packs a punch! It offers five speeds, three pre-programmed vibration patterns, and two different materials that offer slightly different sensations. That sounds like a lot, but in practice, “the two buttons make it very easy to get right to the one you want,” says one Bustle staffer.

Bonus points: “It even comes with a cute booklet about how to use it (with encouragement to start slow, using it as a body massager to ease in),” says Lifestyle Editor Alexis Morillo. “This is the exact sort of product anyone diving into pleasure toys should start their collection with.”

Like a shorter, squatter version of the Vibe, the Drop is another great choice for anyone new to the world of sex toys. If you’re feeling apprehensive about using a toy with a partner, this is an especially great place to start. “It fits so naturally in the palm of your hand, and something about the ease of the design instantly puts me at ease,” says BDG Health Director Melissa Dahl. The Drop lasts decently long (about two hours) on one full charge, and that plus its diminutive size (it’s just over 2.5 inches tall) make it great for traveling.

Unbound Babes has long been a brand that leans toward the bold and unconventional — in 2017, the company ran its “Vibes for Congress” campaign, in which they sent 1,500 vibrators to various congressmen (and raised more than $12,000 for Planned Parenthood in the process). Their new vibrator, the Squish, is similarly unconventional, but stay with us. The toy uses haptic technology, which is a fancy way of saying that you increase its intensity by squishing it — hence the name. To decrease the intensity, simply loosen your grip — way easier, and less awkward, than having to futz with buttons in the heat of the moment, one Bustle staffer says.

With three speeds and seven patterns, this little number provides 10 vibration patterns in the palm of your hand. At 3.5 inches tall, it’s smaller in size than many sex toys, and that combined with the unique pebble shape are what makes this one something special. The toy is flatter than most, which one Bustle staffer notes makes it the perfect shape to hold against yourself while having intercourse with a partner. Newbies to the world of sex toys are often shy about their newfound modes of pleasure, and if that’s a concern for you, this toy’s small size and relatively flat shape make it easy to stash in a drawer.

For a long time, it seemed like sex toys only came in black or purple — serious, intense colors that a newbie might not necessarily be drawn to. LoveHoney’s Mon Ami Bullet Massager, on the other hand, comes in a cheery yellow shade that’s instantly appealing. (That’s in step with many newer products on the market — sex toys aren’t meant to be self-serious, but rather cheeky sources of pleasure, the peppier shades seem to say.) Every sexual self-care collection needs a classic bullet vibrator, but what makes this one special is its pointed tip — something our testers especially enjoyed, along with the strong vibrations.

This new toy — launched earlier this year — was marketed toward new moms. It’s discreet, first of all. But it’s also meant to be used for gentle clitoral stimulation, with an angled tip meant to follow clitoral anatomy, as opposed to any sort of intense penetrative action. The thing is, everything that makes this a good choice for new mothers also makes it a good choice for anyone new to the world of vibrators. “It also happens to be lovely to look at, with a soft mint green shade that sort of matches the overall gentle vibe of this toy,” one staffer says.

Photographs by Dan Forbes

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

Editor in Chief: Charlotte Owen

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert