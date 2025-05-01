The 7 Best Tinctures To Improve Your Sleep, Mood, Skin, & More

If you’re looking to boost your mood, get better sleep, or see fireworks in the bedroom, it could be as easy as taking a tincture. A few drops in your mouth, a couple in your water, and boom — you’re feeling better than ever.

ICYDK, a tincture is a highly-concentrated herbal extract made by soaking herbs, berries, mushrooms, or roots in alcohol, water, or vinegar. As it sits, the alcohol pulls out the active ingredients and concentrates them into a liquid that’s more potent than if you were to just eat these things on their own.

If it sounds old school, that’s because it is. According to the brand Apothékary, tinctures date back to the ancient Egyptians, though the word itself was coined in the 19th century when physician and scientist Carl Warburg created a tincture remedy to treat fevers.

Tinctures have been around for decades, and they also have a myriad of benefits, which is why many people swear by them. Another perk? Because they come in a highly concentrated liquid, tinctures tend to be fast-acting and easy to absorb.

Just like vitamins, there seems to be a tincture for every area of life, whether you’re looking for more energy, less anxiety, or a better mood. Here, the seven best tinctures for sleep, sex, and more.

For Lifting The Mood

To celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, Apothékary has partnered with Oishii to create a tasty tincture called Rosé-Tinted Glasses™ that’s good for your mood, skin, and stress levels. In a study by the brand, 85% of participants felt their mood lifted after taking it, and 80% said they felt less stressed.

The tincture, which contains ingredients like ginseng, rosehip, and Lion’s mane, has notes of Omakase berries, as well as floral cherry blossoms. This flavorful tincture mixes perfectly with sparkling water or citrus for a tasty drink, as well as alcohol replacement, but you can also pop a few drops right into your mouth. So easy.

For Anxiety

The Quiet Mind Herb Drops from Herbalogic blend adaptogens and other healing herbs for a Zen-like calm. It’s perfect when you’re feeling anxious, worried, or overwhelmed.

The tincture can be taken two to three times a day or whenever you need an extra dose of quiet. The brand recommends using it before presentations, public speaking, or performances, or when you need to relax without feeling drowsy.

One reviewer said, “This is a must-have for me. It makes me feel relaxed when I need it.”

For Deeper Sleep

LumiBloom’s organic hemp Mint CBD Drops will help you nod off at night, even when your brain feels busy. It combines melatonin and 1,000 mg of hemp-derived CBD to help you feel calm, cool, and relaxed.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a compound found in the cannabis plant, though this tincture doesn’t contain THC or any psychoactive effects. Add it to your nightly routine to help you wind down as you get ready for bed, and you should be asleep in no time.

For Smoother Skin

Forget your 12-step skincare routine and just take a tincture instead. The Honest Youth® from Apothékary contains collagen-boosting berries, vitamin C-rich acerola cherry, and an assortment of herbs and mushrooms that make your skin glow.

In one to four weeks, you should notice more plumpness and hydration. After one to two months, brighter skin and a more even skin tone, and after four months, fewer breakouts, more elasticity, and fewer fine lines.

One reviewer said, “My skin has fewer wrinkles and has a nice glow,” while another wrote, “My face is looking so healthy!! I’m exposed to the weather for work every day. It really is making a difference.”

For More Energy

The Cordyceps tincture from Canadian brand Rainbo is a potent pick-me-up.

Made for daily use, it helps to boost your energy and stabilize your stress levels. Cordyceps, a type of fungi used in Traditional Chinese Medicine, is known for its adaptogen properties that boost stamina.

If you’re ready to hit the gym, it could even help reduce fatigue. One reviewer wrote, “I’ve only started this recently, but have been feeling sustained energy.”

For Better Sex

Want to feel more passoinate? Women’s Libido Support from R.D. Alchemy could help. It’s a blend of botanical extracts designed to boost desire, enhance your energy, and promote relaxation — all things you need to truly enjoy yourself. Other ingredients work to boost your arousal, like Muira Puama, an Amazonian herb known for supporting intimacy. Ooo la la.

For A Daily Boost

If you’ve been feeling under the weather, this multi-mushroom tincture from Rainbo might help. It combines 11 powerful functional mushrooms into a tincture that you can take every day, just like a multivitamin.

It contains reishi, Lion’s mane, maitake, Chaga, and oyster mushrooms, among others, as well as royal sun, which has a high content of polysaccharides and minerals, like zinc, which are important for the immune system.

