The 7 Best Workouts For When You’re Sore

Gentle movement helps your muscles recover, trainers say.
Tempting as it is, sitting all day when you’re sore from your last Pilates class can make you even more stiff, says Kelsey Decker, a certified personal trainer and the education coordinator for StretchLab. Gentle workouts will get your blood flowing and make you less achy.
“Increase blood flow to your muscles to reduce pain,” advises Weilin Wu, a NASM-certified personal trainer at Blink Fitness. The elliptical is a low-impact way to get full-body benefits.