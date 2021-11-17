Most of us can agree that 2021, among other things, has been a year to recoup and recover as we try to get back to some semblance of normalcy. Self-care has become mandatory where it once was trendy (thanks 2020), and there are few better ways to close out this chapter with a bang than to “bang” yourself. To assist in this endeavor, we’ve gathered a list of the year’s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on sex toys. You’ll definitely find some great ideas for stuffing your stockings... in more ways than one.

In May of this year, pleasure brand TENGA reported that 72% of Americans aged 18-54 agree that masturbation is a form of self-care or “therapy,” according to their Global Self-Pleasure Survey. Of the adults surveyed, 50% consider self-pleasure a part of their weekly self-care routine. Exploring masturbation is a great way to better understand your body and what turns you on most, which can benefit both you and your current or future partners.

We love a sale that feels good for both you and your wallet, so read on to see the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on sex toys.

Save 20% At Lovers Her Ultimate Pleasure Lovers $134 $107.20 See On Lovers Lovers is all about sex positivity, fun, self-love, and empowerment. On Black Friday through Nov. 28, the site is offering 20% off site-wide (with some exclusions) using code: BLACKFRI20.

Save 20% At Lora DiCarlo Well Balanced With CBD Lube Lora DiCarlo $49 $39.20 See On Lora DiCarlo Lora DiCarlo (co-owned by Cara Delevingne!) aims to end sexual shame and stigma and make all people feel empowered in their sexuality. From Nov. 12 through Nov. 30, they will be offering 20% off all devices over $140. Try the deal out on their Baci, a clitoral stimulator that uses airflow technology. It just so happens to be Cara’s personal fave.

Save Up To 30% At Unbound Unbound Bean Unbound $36 $25.20 See On Unbound Pleasure brand Unbound is all about making beautiful, body-safe products for when you're feeling yourself. Their early sale starts Nov. 19 with 20% off site-wide, which ratchets up to 25% off on Black Friday — all automatically applied at checkout.

Save 25% At Emojibator Royal Orgasm Set Emojibator $100 $69 See On Emojibator For a vibrator that's really out of the box, check out Emojibator. Their body-safe and budget-friendly toys come in super creative shapes (there's a pickle vibe for the dill lovers out there). Save 25% site-wide from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, and receive a free vibrator or pin on orders over $100.

Save 20% At Dame Dame Eva II Dame $135 $108 See On Dame Sexual wellness company Dame is all about building community, innovating pleasure tools, and bringing empowering sexual education into your bedroom. The site is offering 20% off site-wide from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29.

Save 15% At Organic Loven Le Wand Chrome Double Vibe Organic Loven $130 $110.50 See On Organic Loven Organic Loven is a Black-owned pleasure company making intimate products that nourish the body and mind. From Nov. 26 through Nov. 28, they will offer 15% off site-wide with coupon code: BLACKFRIDAY15.

Save 20% At Babeland Magic Wand Rechargeable Babeland $130 $104 See On Babeland Since 1993, the iconic retailer Babeland has been making space for women (and babes of all genders!) to talk about pleasure and explore new things in bed. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, they're having a sale for 20% off site-wide (only excluding gift cards). Additionally, you can expect free shipping on all orders $69 or over.

Save $15 At Ohnut Rainbow Ohnut Classic Ohnut $105 $95 See On Ohnut Aimed at making penetrative sex less painful and more pleasurable, Ohnut will offer $10 off all Ohnuts (classic and wider, originally $65) from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28. These soft and comfortable buffer rings assist in adjusting the depth of penetration during sex, customizing your experience to make you and your partner feel as good as possible.