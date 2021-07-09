Fitness

9 Boxing Workouts For Beginners, Straight From The Pros

Get ready to punch it out.

Work through these boxing workouts for beginners to master your punching form.
Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images
By Carolyn Steber

OR Images/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Even the simplest boxing workout for beginners is chock-full of benefits. According to Anthony Crouchelli, a USA Boxing certified coach, the fitness modality is a great way to improve cardio endurance, mental acuity, and strengthen your entire body. Here’s how to get started.

milan2099/E+/Getty Images

The Basics

“This opens up the shoulders, elbows, and wrists while helping to develop precision and endurance,” says DeVante Love, a martial arts instructor.

1. Punch in 4 directions: up, down, right, left.

2. Do 3 sets of 6 quick punches in each direction.

Rest and repeat.

Tap