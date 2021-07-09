9 Boxing Workouts For Beginners, Straight From The Pros

Fitness
Get ready to punch it out.
Even the simplest boxing workout for beginners is chock-full of benefits. According to Anthony Crouchelli, a USA Boxing certified coach, the fitness modality is a great way to improve cardio endurance, mental acuity, and strengthen your entire body. Here’s how to get started.
“This opens up the shoulders, elbows, and wrists while helping to develop precision and endurance,” says DeVante Love, a martial arts instructor.
1. Punch in 4 directions: up, down, right, left.
2. Do 3 sets of 6 quick punches in each direction.
Rest and repeat.