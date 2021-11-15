Para leer este artículo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

I barely remember anything about the year my mother got breast cancer, when I was 20, except for the intense optimism that got me through it. I smiled when she got out of surgery. I playfully joked while we shaved her head. I told her she looked fantastic in a scarf and calmly held her hand through rounds of chemo and radiation. I put on a poker face throughout the entire 18 months and never allowed myself to think — even for a second — that she wouldn’t make it. Like so many Latinx families, mine is really big on staying positive.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of death amongst Latinas in the U.S. Studies say we are usually diagnosed at more advanced stages of the disease and are 30% more likely to die from it than white women. But my family is lucky: My mother survived it. So did her sister. So did her mother. And so did my mother-in-law, twice.

As someone with a family history of breast cancer, my gynecologist thinks I should take a simple blood test that would determine if I have a BRCA gene mutation, which increases a person’s risk of getting breast cancer. While the average woman has about a 12% chance of developing breast cancer during her lifetime, that number can rise up to 75% with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation. The risk for ovarian cancer also increases to up to 50%. Latinas are the second-most likely ethnic group to have these mutations, after Ashkenazi Jews.

The problem is, I can’t bring myself to take the test. I’ve gotten as far as scheduling an appointment with a genetic specialist, only to change my mind at the last minute and never have the guts to reschedule. No one else in my family has taken the test or knows their BRCA status. And though I know that it could save my life, when I think about the possibility of having the BRCA mutation, I feel paralyzed by fear.

As much as I hate to admit it, vanity plays a big role in my thinking. Many women who receive a positive BRCA test are advised to consider a preventive double mastectomy — the surgical removal of both breasts — which can reduce breast cancer risk by 90% to 95%. As Latinas, we grow up with a lot of beliefs around what is beautiful and what we think our bodies should look like. Breasts are seen as symbols of sensuality and femininity; we are taught to believe that they are an essential part of the curves that supposedly make us desirable. At 15, I had flat-chested friends who got breast implants instead of quinceañera parties. The title of a novela I used to watch religiously as a child sums these cultural beliefs up best: Sin tetas no hay paraiso — there is no paradise without breasts. As a feminist, I know that beauty is completely subjective, and that my worth is not dependent on my bra size or any other feature of my body. But am I wrong to love my breasts and not want to lose them?

Another aspect is more psychological. In my family, we pull through tough things, then move on. We never talk about my mother’s cancer, except to say she survived. Getting the BRCA test feels like the exact opposite of moving on; it feels like accepting that cancer may or may not be a part of my future, instead of a hazy and unwelcome memory from the past.

I am the middle child of three sisters who, like me, are conflicted about getting tested. When I asked them about this recently, they pointed out concerns around having children. My younger sister, who is 24, doesn’t really know if she wants kids. “But if I ever do,” she told me, “I would want to be able to breastfeed them, and a mastectomy wouldn’t allow me to do that.” I asked her if she’s scared of the test, but, as is often the case, she’s braver than I am. “Honestly, I feel like the test is more a blessing than it is scary. I'm just not ready to make decisions based on it, so that’s why I don’t want to take it.” If I had children, I’d probably take the test, get the surgeries, and do anything to make sure I’d never leave their side, but that’s just not the case for me right now.

As a healthy, insured 20-something, I am in the best possible position to take this test, but I still can’t do it, and I don’t seem to be the only one with this inner struggle. A 2014 study published in American Journal of Preventive Medicine says Latinas are the ethnic group with the least awareness of genetic testing, and that we are less likely to take the BRCA test than other minorities. While there are clear systemic barriers in place — around 20% of Latinas in the U.S. lack health insurance, for example — I can’t help but wonder if that also has something to do with our insistence on staying positive. Can the attitude that helps us get through the darkest of times also, somehow, become the thing that hurts us?

I’m still not sure if I’ll reschedule that genetic counseling appointment. But in researching this essay — and confronting my fear of the BRCA test — I learned that preventive surgery isn’t the only way to take care of your health after a positive diagnosis; depending on your doctor’s assessment, per the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG), another option can include slightly more frequent cancer screenings. While surveillance doesn’t prevent cancer, they make it so that if you develop breast cancer, you catch it early. My dread had kept me from learning about this slightly less scary alternative scenario. And though I might not be ready to get the BRCA test, I’m proud of the steps I’m taking to learn about my options and, ultimately, to face my fears.

Sé que tomar este examen podría salvarme la vida, pero no me atrevo a hacerlo

No recuerdo casi nada del año en el que mi madre contrajo cáncer de seno, excepto por el optimismo intenso que me ayudó a superarlo. Sonreí cuando salió de cirugía. Hice chistes mientras le afeitábamos la cabeza. Le dije que se veía fantástica con una pañoleta y con calma sostuve su mano durante rondas de quimioterapia y radiación. Puse cara de póquer durante los 18 meses que estuvo enferma y jamás me permití pensar, ni siquiera por un segundo, que ella no sobreviviría. Como muchas familias latinas, la mía siempre mantiene una actitud positiva.

​​El cáncer de seno es la principal causa de muerte entre las latinas en los Estados Unidos. Los estudios dicen que generalmente se nos diagnostica en etapas más avanzadas de la enfermedad y tenemos un 30% más de probabilidad de morir que las mujeres blancas. Aunque mi familia tiene suerte: mi madre sobrevivió. Su hermana también. Su madre también. Y mi suegra también, dos veces.

Debido a mis antecedentes familiares de cáncer de seno, mi ginecóloga cree que debería hacerme un simple análisis de sangre que determinaría si tengo una mutación del gen BRCA, lo que aumenta el riesgo de que una persona tenga cáncer de seno. Si bien la mujer promedio tiene alrededor de un 12% de posibilidad de desarrollar cáncer de seno durante su vida, ese número puede aumentar hasta un 75% con una mutación BRCA1 o BRCA2. El riesgo de cáncer de ovario también aumenta hasta en un 50%. Las latinas son el segundo grupo étnico con más probabilidad de tener estas mutaciones, después de las judías asquenazíes.

El problema es que no me atrevo a tomar el examen. He llegado hasta programar una cita con una especialista en genética, solo para cambiar de opinión en el último minuto y nunca tener las agallas de reprogramar. Nadie más en mi familia ha tomado la prueba o conoce su estado BRCA. Y aunque sé que este examen podría salvarme la vida, cuando pienso en la posibilidad de tener la mutación BRCA, el miedo me paraliza.

Detesto admitirlo pero la vanidad juega un papel importante para mi. A muchas mujeres que reciben una prueba de BRCA positiva, se les aconseja que consideren hacerse una mastectomía doble preventiva, la extirpación quirúrgica de ambos senos, que puede reducir el riesgo de cáncer de seno entre un 90 y un 95%. Como latinas, crecemos con muchas creencias en torno a la belleza y cómo creemos que nuestro cuerpo debe verse. Los senos son vistos como símbolos de sensualidad y feminidad; se nos enseña a creer que son una parte esencial de las curvas que supuestamente nos hacen deseables. A mis 15 años, recuerdo haber tenido amigas de pecho plano que pedían y recibían cirugía plástica en vez de fiestas de quinces. El título de una novela que solía ver religiosamente cuando era niña resume muy bien estas creencias culturales: Sin tetas no hay paraiso. Como feminista, sé que la belleza es completamente subjetiva y que mi valor no depende de la talla de mi braiser ni de ninguna otra característica de mi cuerpo. Pero ¿será que me equivoco al amar mis senos y no querer perderlos?

Otro aspecto es más psicológico. En mi familia, superamos las cosas difíciles y luego seguimos adelante. Nunca hablamos del cáncer de mi madre, excepto para decir que sobrevivió. Hacerse la prueba de BRCA se siente exactamente como lo contrario de seguir adelante; se siente como aceptar que el cáncer puede o no ser parte de mi futuro, en lugar de un recuerdo borroso y desagradable del pasado.

Soy la hija del medio de tres hermanas que, como yo, no saben si hacerse la prueba o no. Cuando les pregunté sobre esto recientemente, señalaron preocupaciones acerca de tener hijos. Mi hermana menor, que tiene 24 años, no sabe realmente si quiere tener hijos. "Pero si alguna vez lo hago", me dijo, "me gustaría poder amamantarlos y una mastectomía no me permitiría hacer eso". Le pregunté si le asusta la prueba, pero, como suele ser el caso, es más valiente que yo. “Honestamente, siento que la prueba es más una bendición que cualquier otra cosa. Simplemente no estoy lista para tomar decisiones basadas en ese resultado, por eso no quiero hacermela". Si tuviera hijos, probablemente me haría la prueba, me operaría y haría cualquier cosa para asegurarme de que nunca se quedaran solos, pero ese no es el caso para mí en este momento.

Como una veinteañera sana y con seguro médico, estoy en la mejor posición posible para hacerme esta prueba, y aún así no logro convencerme. Aparentemente no soy la única con esta lucha interna. Un estudio de 2014 publicado en el American Journal of Preventive Medicine dice que las latinas son el grupo étnico con menos conocimiento de las pruebas genéticas y que es menos probable que nos hagamos la prueba BRCA que otras minorías. Si bien existen barreras sistémicas (alrededor del 20% de las latinas en los Estados Unidos carecen de seguro médico), no puedo evitar preguntarme si esto también tiene algo que ver con nuestra insistencia en mantener una actitud positiva. ¿Será que la actitud que nos ayuda a superar los momentos más oscuros también, de alguna manera, nos hace daño?

Todavía no estoy segura si reprogramaré la cita de asesoramiento genético. Pero al escribir este ensayo, y enfrentar mi miedo frente a la prueba BRCA, aprendí que la cirugía preventiva no es la única forma de cuidar la salud después de un diagnóstico positivo. Dependiendo de una evaluación médica, según el American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG), otra opción puede incluir exámenes de detección de cáncer un poco más frecuentes. Si bien la vigilancia incrementada no previene el cáncer, facilita la detección temprana si alguien llega a desarrollar cáncer de seno. Mi miedo me había impedido aprender sobre este escenario un poco menos aterrador. Y aunque no esté lista para hacerme la prueba BRCA, estoy orgullosa de los pasos que estoy tomando para conocer mis opciones y, en últimas, para enfrentar mis miedos.