For Breanna Stewart, “Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good” Is No Joke

In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask women athletes about their pregame rituals. What do they wear for the infamous tunnel walk? How do they get in the zone? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart shares her favorite WNBA city to play in, her travel essentials, and her go-to album for game days.

Breanna “Stewie” Stewart just wrapped her seventh All-Star game, this time in Indianapolis, where she contributed eight points, four rebounds, and two assists for the winning Team Collier (including a sweet assist to rookie Kiki Iriafen on Team Clark). The event was a short turnaround: The Liberty power forward quickly returned home to New York to take on the Indiana Fever on July 22, but luckily, traveling to and from games is no longer a stressful experience.

Last year, Delta Air Lines became the official airline and charter of the WNBA, so it transports all 13 of the league’s teams through the regular season and playoff games. (The teams previously flew commercial.) It’s a major step forward for Stewart, who’s been vocal about travel equity.

“Better travel helps in a number of ways,” says Stewart, who is also a Delta WNBA athlete ambassador. “Even the ability to leave after the game and get from one city to the next, so then you can wake up in a bed and not have to be rushed to get to the city where you’re playing next.” She adds that the space to stretch their legs, rest and recover, or even sleep is something the players don’t take for granted. Plus, the 30-year-old has a personal connection: “I’m a Diamond member,” she adds. “I want to get my points.”

Getty Images

Below, Stewart shares her carry-on essentials for away games, her approach to tunnel-walk ’fits, and what she looks forward to postgame.

How do you make traveling to games enjoyable and stress-free?

I love traveling as long as I’m comfortable. Especially on the charters, we’re always comfortable. So I’m always reading a book or watching my shows if my kids aren’t with me, or just catching up on sleep.

Are you watching any good shows?

I’m watching Your Friends and Neighbors.

Ooh, I watched that. It’s so good.

I have one more episode left and I can’t wait to watch it.

OK, I won’t spoil it then.

Don’t spoil it for me.

Never. What are some of your carry-on essentials when you’re traveling to games?

Along with a good book (I just finished some Freida McFadden), Firefly devices, which you put on your legs to prevent swelling on the plane. And then snacks, tons of snacks. I like to make sure I have candy, chips, and sparkling water, because you never know how long it’s going to be on the plane. You’ve got to be ready.

Do you have a favorite WNBA city that you love traveling to the most?

Probably Seattle, because that’s where my career started, and I have a lot of memories there. I still have a place there, and I like to visit some of my old go-to restaurants and see people I’ve stayed in touch with.

How do you approach your tunnel-walk ’fits? Do you plan ahead, or do you see how you’re feeling day of?

I definitely plan for my tunnel ’fits. We try to prep for 15 games before the season starts, and I’ll do another one shortly after All-Star Weekend. It’s pretty set in stone as far as making sure that I’m comfortable and ready to go. “Look good, feel good, play good” is a real thing. I want to be genuine in everything that I’m wearing and show people that there are multiple ways to wear clothing. Sometimes I’ll do a swap if the weather’s bad or something, but I’m pretty locked in as far as what I’m wearing. No last-minute adjustments.

Getty Images

Right before a game, how are you getting in the zone?

I’m either in the car driving to Barclays or we’re on the bus, and I’m listening to Meek Mill’s Championships album, my go-to for game day. And then, I’m not superstitious, but I do have a routine. It involves doing Pilates, doing my dynamic warmup, and then getting on the court and doing the same shots every single game. I like to be a creature of habit, and then be ready to go, ready to get another one and fight with my teammates.

How do you stay focused during a game?

I stay focused during the game by really locking in and being where my feet are, one position at a time, and even taking things one quarter at a time. What are our goals? How are we doing from one quarter to the next? I continue to pour into my teammates and build up that confidence and self-esteem because I know that that travels a long way.

When a game is over, what are you typically most excited to do?

I’m most excited to sit down. [Laughs] Then, go get some food, meet Marta [Xargay Casademont] either in the Crown Club, or we’ll go to a restaurant and relax. Hopefully, it’s after a win, but even when the games don’t go our way, I try to figure out what I could do better. But I try not to overcomplicate it, so I can enjoy being around my friends and family who come to the game.

What do you envision for the future of the WNBA?

Not only are we going to continue partnering with Delta and having the ability and accessibility to fly from one city to the next, but also being valued for our worth. You can see it coming — the increasing eyes, viewership, and numbers everywhere we go.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.