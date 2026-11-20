What does it really mean to radiate beauty from within? On Wednesday evening at Oases House in Chelsea, Bustle and Hers set out to answer this question over good food, great drinks, and a conversation that made wellness feel easy to talk about.

Hosted by Bustle Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Owen and Hers Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jessica Shepherd, the exclusive dinner kicked off the launch of Hers Peptides+, a specialty offering of clinically guided protocols to support health at the cellular level.

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A small group of around 50 guests, including Tessa Brooks, Serena Kerrigan, Gigi Paris, Alex Silver Fagan, and Carly Lawrence, started off the evening by enjoying French 75 and lychee lemonade mocktail gelatin shots — a delightfully unexpected riff on the welcome cocktail. At the bar, the Mango-tini and the tequila-based Glow Getter each had an alcohol-free counterpart, giving attendees the power to choose their own adventure. Between sips, editors and tastemakers mingled and took turns stepping up to a glowing light box wall styled with florals for an IG-worthy photo op.

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Dinner started off with a few words from the night’s hosts before moving on to a modern American menu. Conversations flowed over heirloom tomato salad and herb-roasted salmon, with dark chocolate and berry cups providing the perfect finishing touch. Between courses, Owen led a lively Q&A with Dr. Shepherd as attendees asked thoughtful questions, sparking an open conversation about peptides and the role they can play in a health and wellness journey.

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Shepherd shared her expert’s take on the subject, clearing up misconceptions and dropping the need-to-know details on Hers Peptides+. The gist? Each plan starts with a comprehensive intake of health history and goals, and the five available treatments are prescribed by licensed providers, compounded in the US, and dispensed by licensed US pharmacies.

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By the time dessert was cleared, the night’s takeaway was a simple but powerful one: Wellness works best when it feels just as good as it looks.