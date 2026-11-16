As the year draws to a close, nights get cozier and life finally begins to slow down. But for sports fans like me, a new restlessness sets in.

When you typically devote your days to checking score lines, the offseason can feel endless. The WNBA has already said its goodbyes for another season as the Golden State Valkyries clinched the title earlier this month. Soccer is winding down too as the NWSL championship kicks off this Saturday.

But there’s a light at the end of the tunnel: 2027 promises to be one of the biggest and most enthralling years that pro women’s sports has ever seen. Brazil will host FIFA’s Women’s World Cup in June and July, and revenue is targeted to reach $1 billion. Previously niche sports are about to get their moment in the sun too.

Out of the loop? Fear not. Whether you’re a bandwagon fan or a certified athletics buff, here’s a rundown on all of the 2027 dates you need to add to your calendar.

Flag Football

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For the first time in history, flag football will feature at the Olympics in 2028. Ahead of its debut, the NFL and TMRW sports joined forces to unveil Premier Flag, a flag football league for both women and men, earlier this month. Backed by the likes of Tom Brady and Alex Morgan, the new league will launch in summer 2027, finally creating a destination for the sport’s elite athletes.

Exact details about the launch date and the length of the season remain under wraps, but with the Premier Flag showcase planned during Super Bowl LXI week, a first look is just around the corner.

Netball

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Missing the WNBA? You’re in luck. The Netball Super League returns in February to scratch that court-sport itch. Featuring teams across England and Wales, netball brings all of basketball’s pace and high-scoring drama but is played with strictly zoned positions and without dribbling, contact, or a backboard. Since relaunching and professionalizing in 2025, the NSL has become Europe’s only elite netball league and has racked up record-breaking attendances and tripled viewership after securing broadcast deals with Sky and the BBC.

All eight teams will compete for the season’s first trophy in the Netball Super Cup on Feb. 27 before the league starts in full on March 3. As the league looks to attract new eyes, four major arena doubleheaders are scheduled throughout the year. With players vying for a roster spot at the 2027 Netball World Cup (beginning Aug. 25), this season will be one for the books.

Rugby Sevens

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Ilona Maher fans, prepare to be fed. Rugby returns with the HSBC SVNS on Nov. 28. Serving as a primary qualification pathway for the 2028 Olympics, the athletes will face off around the globe before the three-leg championship begins in Hong Kong (April 9-11), moves to Spain (May 21-23), and wraps up in France (May 28-30).

World Champions Australia will look to defend their title against local rivals New Zealand, but third-place challengers USA are boosted by extra funding and waiting to steal the throne. Following their success at the Paris games, entrepreneur Michele Kang, who owns three women’s soccer teams, pledged to donate $4 million to the sevens team, hoping to turn USA’s bronze to gold.

As hosts, USA’s spot at the L.A. games is secure, so all eyes turn to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Fiji, Spain, and France, who will compete for the remaining four spots.

Softball

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Hey, batter batter! As softball prepares for its first Olympic appearance since Tokyo 2020, the sport is stepping back into the spotlight. The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) will return for its third season in 2027. With exact dates set to be announced early next year, ESPN’s new three-year broadcast deal promises to bring the league to a bigger audience than ever before. Utah Talons pitching star Montana Fouts will look to lead her side to a three-peat after securing back-to-back titles.

In the spring, eyes will turn to Australia for the Softball World Cup finals (April 5-11). The winner will seal their spot in the 2028 Olympics.

Volleyball

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U.S. pro women’s volleyball is entering its biggest winter yet as both domestic leagues — League One Volleyball (LOVB Pro) and Major League Volleyball (MLV) — expand.

LOVB’s third season will run from Dec. 16 to April 1, growing from six to 10 teams and expanding from 60 to 110 regular-season matches. This season will welcome 66 new signings to rosters already stacked with Olympic champions like Jordan Thompson and NCAA icons like Madisen Skinner. April will see the return of the two-round, two-match postseason series, heating up the end of the season as Austin, the back-to-back champion, vies to defend their crown.

Major League Volleyball kicks off its fourth season on Jan. 7, expanding from eight to 12 teams with new franchises in Los Angeles, D.C., Minnesota, and Northern California. With reigning champions Dallas Pulse looking to defend their title, a new salary-cap exception, and weekend-heavy schedules, MLV is set for its most competitive and accessible season yet.

Hockey

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The PWHL drops the puck on Dec. 5, expanding from eight to 12 teams. Newly unveiled franchises in Detroit, Las Vegas, San Jose, and Hamilton will split the league into East and West, alongside a March pause for its first-ever All-Star game in Toronto. Defending champions Montréal Victoire will look to Canadian hockey GOAT, finals MVP, and captain Marie-Philip Poulin as they aim to retain their throne as two-time winners Minnesota Frost look to reclaim their top spot.

Backed by updated collective bargaining agreements boosting player wages, the third season is set to be its biggest and most equitable yet.