On the eve of World Mental Health Day, September Letters co-founders Brittany Snow and Jaspre Guest gathered with Bustle’s editor-in-chief Charlotte Owen and a group of New Yorkers to celebrate an important mission: removing the stigma attached to conversations around mental health.

Hosted by the blond at 11 Howard and in partnership with TOMS, the event kicked off with guests being greeted by espresso martinis, platters of sushi, bottles of Fiji water, and feel-good activations in every corner, from TOMS’ shoe decorating parlor to Rellery’s positive affirmation charm bar. Elsewhere, a “Wish Tree,” inspired by the Yoko Ono art installation of the same name, invited guests to write a positive message, quote, or affirmation and hang the note from the tree, which came from The Old Yew Plant Shop. (A couple of the most impactful lines: “I am not behind,” and “Be Bold, Be Brave, Be You.”)

Attendees included actress Ariana DeBose, producer Sarah Levine Hall, podcaster Amanda de Cadenet and daughter Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, and NYC tastemakers like Riley Burruss, Noriella, and Grievy, bringing more good vibes to the Bustle and September Letters community.

Mid-evening, Owen brought Snow and Guest to the stage for a fireside chat about what mental health awareness looks like for them. “Brittany and I have been friends for so long, and she hates when I say this, but it’s just so true,” said Guest. “She was one of the first people speaking about mental health when no one was.”

To end the night, singer-songwriter Rozzi went onstage for a set that included her most recent release, “Live From Home.” As guests headed out, they were sent home with gift bags full of treats from TOMS, the original mission-driven shoe brand.

Ahead, a peek at the celebratory affair.

