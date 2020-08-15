Bustle's August Wellness Box Is Perfect For National Wellness Month

I'll be honest: I was very much in the middle of determining what to include in Bustle's August be well. box when I learned that August is National Wellness Month. With this new info in mind, the task went from feeling like a fun perk of my job to an important opportunity to showcase wellness as a holistic, accessible practice. Not to sound dramatic, but the pressure was definitely on to put my best foot (erm, products?) forward.

I wanted to make sure that the products selected for our be well. box felt beneficial to your lifestyle, no matter where you are on your wellness journey. So, after a bit (aka a lot) of research, chats with friends, and plenty of hours spent testing out trendy wellness products, I feel excited to finally show you everything that made the cut. From a moisturizing hand sanitizer that you'll actually enjoy using, to an innovative new daily nutritional supplement, to skincare essentials that'll leave you feeling pampered, it can all be found right here.

Keeping scrolling to shop our August picks, then take a moment to think of how you can infuse a bit more wellness into your day. Whether that means getting more sleep, taking a long walk, or spending some much-needed downtime on the couch, you totally deserve it.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.