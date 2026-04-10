In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. What do they wear for the famous tunnel walk? How do they get in the zone? Do they have any superstitions? Here, we chat with Cameron Brink, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, about the WNBA’s newest expansion teams and how she stays hydrated.

Before entering the WNBA, Cameron Brink had already made her mark at Stanford University, where she won the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship as a freshman. By 2024, she was the No. 2 overall draft pick as she headed into the league and ultimately joined the Los Angeles Sparks.

Brink’s NCAA win is one of her proudest moments so far, and she hopes to replicate the feeling in her professional career, too. “Winning is the best,” the 24-year-old tells Bustle. As she looks ahead to the 2026 season, which kicks off on May 8, she’s excited for the potential that comes with another year in the league and the momentum around the WNBA, especially with expansion teams like the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo.

Optimum Nutrition

While her lifestyle is very on-the-go, Brink is actually happiest at home. “I’m just a homebody,” she says. “I’m a very family-oriented person, so I pour into the people around me. I have the best fiancé, Ben [Felter], and we have a dog. When I’m not out and about, I love to be inside enjoying their company.”

Since she’s so busy, Brink is also hyperaware of what she eats and how it impacts her performance. It’s why she works with Optimum Nutrition, a brand she’s partnered with since her college days. “They have products that I authentically use every day,” she says. “It’s really about my post-workout recovery and hitting my protein goals.”

To get ready for the season ahead, Brink is focused on getting things right with her body: staying hydrated, getting the right amount of sleep. “Nothing special,” she says. “It’s all just good old hard work.”

Here, the WNBA star talks about her lengthy pregame naps, a meditative makeup routine, and what it’s like in the Sparks locker room.

How do you get in the zone before a game?

Before I head to the arena, I take as long of a nap as I can possibly take. Usually about two hours. Then I do some breath work to calm down, so a guided meditation and a body scan. Having a big pregame meal is also huge for me. I eat about four hours before game time. Usually salmon or chicken, rice, broccoli — a boring but healthy meal.

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What’s playing in your headphones on game day?

I love rap and hip-hop. Kendrick Lamar is one of my favorite rappers. I’ve been listening to a lot of house EDM and Charli XCX. My teammate Rae [Burrell] also likes to play music in the locker room. It’s always very fun and chaotic in there.

How do you get good sleep the night before?

If I’m traveling, I’ll bring something that makes me feel at home, like blankets and a special pillow. I have one called a Sleep Crown that I really love. Then I just follow a nighttime routine: hot shower, skin care, and a red light mask.

Any tips for staying hydrated?

I always have my trusty water bottle on me. You just have to carry a water bottle around. There’s no other way or else you’ll forget. It’s not fun. It’s not sexy, but it works.

Do you have any pregame superstitions or lucky charms?

I always put my left sock on first. That’s my one thing. I have no idea how it started, but I’ve been doing it from a young age.

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Do you always do your makeup?

Yes, it’s my favorite part. If we have a home game, I like to get ready in my own space. It’s very much my girly, meditative time. I’m a huge blush girl, but I also love an eyelash, a good mascara, and I have to keep my brows gelled down. I use the One-Size Setting Spray so I don’t sweat it all off.

How do you pick an outfit for your tunnel walk?

I’m very lucky to work with some amazing stylists, like my girl Shiona Turini. I have to give her kudos for curating some beautiful looks and also finding the right sizes for me. It’s really hard to find anything that fits my legs and feet. I love that creative process, and I have some amazing outfits coming soon this season.

What are three words that define your style?

I would say classy, sassy, and very put-together. I love to put in effort, even if I’m just leaving the house in sweats. The shoes and bag have to match. Even if it’s athleisure, I still very much try to look presentable.

Do you have any pregame rituals with your team?

We always do a pregame talk. We sit together and go back over the game plan and our intentions for the night, like what we’re focusing on offensively and defensively. It’s a moment for the team to be present and get ready.

This story has been edited and condensed for clarity.