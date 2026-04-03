In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with celebrities and influencers to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Candace Parker, one of the best WNBA players of all time, shares her morning routine and go-to workouts.

Candace Parker is no stranger to success. The retired basketball star is the only player in WNBA history to win three championships with three separate teams: the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Las Vegas Aces. She’s also the only WNBA player to earn Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season.

On March 31, it was announced that Parker will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, honoring her stellar 16-season career that spanned from 2008 to 2023. As a power forward, she was known for her versatility and high basketball IQ on the court, and now she’s using those same skills to call games during March Madness — the annual NCAA Division I women’s and men’s basketball tournaments held each spring.

“I hope to bring the player's perspective,” she tells Bustle of her new role. “I've played at the NCAA level. I've played in the pressure situations, and I understand that it's not black and white. I want to share the gray area of what players are thinking, and I also try to bring the intangibles and paint the things that you may not necessarily see.”

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March Madness is a big deal for the whole Parker family. “We have a great friendly rivalry as my dad and my mom went to Iowa and my nephew goes to Florida right now, so the group chat has been jumping,” the 39-year-old says. “It’s always a fun time, but this year I have a different vantage point. I went from being in the studio the last six or seven years, to now being able to call the games and feel the energy of the arena.” This spring, Parker became the first openly LGBTQ analyst to call a Men’s March Madness game.

Next, she’s looking ahead to the 2026 WNBA season — which could be a twisty one. Describing last year’s season, she says, “You think you know who the top teams will be, but then the Valkyries come along and end up shocking everybody.” As a new expansion team, the Valkyries weren't expected to make the playoffs, but they did.

The W has two more expansion teams starting this year: the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. “We're in for a really exciting WNBA season,” she says. Ahead of its start, she repped her alma mater team, the University of Tennessee, in a commercial with AT&T. “It was super special to make,” she says.

Here, the athlete and mom of three talks about books, stress, and her love for Peloton.

How do you like to start your morning?

We have three kids so it all depends, but most days I like to wake up early at 6:45 and get everyone up and going. My daughter drives herself to school, so that’s amazing, and my wife, Anna, usually takes our oldest boy to preschool. From there, I’ll get a workout in.

What’s your day like later on?

I’ll have an afternoon block with calls or I'll shoot my podcast or get emails done. But once I pick my son from school, it’s all family. My daughter has volleyball, my son has hip-hop class — all that fun stuff. We like to stay busy.

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What’s your fave workout?

Peleton. Alex Toussaint is my guy. I’m also into lifting, so I’ll do bench, lunges, pull-ups — all of that.

Are your kids into basketball?

My youngest son already has the basketball bug. He gets buckets, goes and takes a bite of his sandwich, then comes back for more. He’s not even 2 but he’s already obsessed. He’ll sit and watch games with me, too. He knows the players and has a basketball history book. I’m not going to lie, I might be brainwashing him a bit.

How do you cope with stress?

I love being in a book. I have a favorite spot in LA that overlooks the water where I’ll do my workout then sit and read. No sounds, no iPad, no phone — I need me-time.

What’s your genre?

I'm a nonfiction person. I read a little bit of self-help, like Malcolm Gladwell, and I just finished a few JFK and Jackie Kennedy books. I love that era in the ‘60s.

So you’ve seen Love Story on Hulu?

Oh yeah, I'm watching it now! The casting is unbelievable.

What’s your skin care routine?

Tatcha is my go-to, but I also use Rodial’s oil and Dragon Water to wash my face in the morning. I wear a lot of makeup for TV, so I always make sure to take it off right after. I’ll use a purifying mask to make sure everything’s gone.

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What’s your everyday makeup?

I don’t wear a lot outside the studio, so I’ll keep it simple with a brow gel. Brows make it all pop for sure. Then some Ilia under my eyes to brighten them up. My routine takes me three minutes or less.

How do you get a good night’s sleep?

I love my Oura ring. When it tells me I slept great — last night I got a 96 sleep score — I try to repeat what I did. I’m just a good sleeper, though I’m the worst to watch TV with. I fall asleep within five minutes.

That’s an enviable skill to have!

My daughter's the polar opposite. I’m like, “I don't understand how you don't love sleep. How does this not make you happy?" I want to be in bed by 9:30. That’s me. I can sleep anywhere. Planes, trains, and automobiles.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.