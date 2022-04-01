Wellness

7 Carpal Tunnel Stretches Experts Recommend

Find relief for that pesky wrist pain.

Carpal tunnel stretches to do at your desk to help prevent pain and numbness.
By Carolyn Steber

Carpal tunnel is a pain in the wrists or hands caused by compression of the nerves in the forearm, says physical therapist Dr. Theresa Marko. It can happen if you type a lot or generally overuse the area. For some relief, try these carpal tunnel stretches right at your desk.

Standing Stretch

Marko recommends doing this stretch several times a day.

- Stand, face desk.

- Place your palm down on the desk, fingers facing you.

- Gently lean on desk, hold stretch 1 minute.

- Release slowly. Repeat 3x both hands.

- Relax hands a few minutes before working.

