Wellness
Find relief for that pesky wrist pain.
Carpal tunnel is a pain in the wrists or hands caused by compression of the nerves in the forearm, says physical therapist Dr. Theresa Marko. It can happen if you type a lot or generally overuse the area. For some relief, try these carpal tunnel stretches right at your desk.
Marko recommends doing this stretch several times a day.
- Stand, face desk.
- Place your palm down on the desk, fingers facing you.
- Gently lean on desk, hold stretch 1 minute.
- Release slowly. Repeat 3x both hands.
- Relax hands a few minutes before working.