Chris Appleton Learned All His Top Beauty Tips From His A-List Clients

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our fave talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton reveals his haircare essentials, the beauty secrets he learned from A-list clients, and more.

“Beauty comes from the inside,” says hairstylist to the stars, Chris Appleton. “It’s important to know who you are in your own skin. The beauty world can be overwhelming, so it’s good to establish your own beauty standards.” This is a sentiment Appleton carries through his work as the celebrity “hair transformist” — a title appointed to him by Kim Kardashian, a regular client of his, and one who in the past year alone has showcased some of Appleton’s finest creations: recall her icy platinum blonde bob and “Modern Marilyn” Met Gala look (which took 14 hours to perfect). Yes, that’s all the work of Appleton.

The Leicester native’s passion was born and developed in his childhood home, where he would experiment on his mother’s hair with a “sh*tty old hairdryer,” he recalls, warmly. Fast-forward to present day, Appleton’s career trajectory has seen him become Color Wow’s Global Creative Director and earned him a celebrity client roster that, along with Kardashian, includes the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Ariana Grande, to name but a few.

Much to my chagrin, Appleton doesn’t give much away about rubbing shoulders with these stars. But he isn’t shy about “always” being on the lookout for beauty tips when possible. “I like to see what they’re using,” he shares. “My clients have taught me the anti-aging essentials. Like using sunscreen, for example, and the importance of preserving your skin with a good skincare routine.” He “simply loves” Kim’s SKKN line, incidentally. “The products really work and I like the way they smell,” he explains.

So what does exactly does his routine entail, I wonder? After exfoliating “about twice a week,” it starts with a simple cleanser, after which Appleton applies the skin care products he’s most “keen” on. These include Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, a “good” moisturiser (emphasis on the good), and sunscreen, of course. “Those are my essentials,” he tells me. “If I’ve been travelling a lot, I’ll also add in some nighttime oil drops to wake up my skin.” Given Appleton’s contract with IMG Models, three million Instagram followers, and 20.4 million TikTok views (if you haven’t seen his viral hair hacks yet you really should), Appleton’s dedication to his own aesthetic comes as no surprise. Below, Appleton shares some of his ultimate go-to beauty essentials, including the shampoo and hair dryer he – and his clients – simply “cannot live without.”

His Go-To Hair Product Color Wow Color Security Shampoo Color Wow £21.50 See On Color Wow “My favourite hair product has to be the Color Wow Color Security Shampoo. Because my scalp and hair are bleached, I like to keep it residue-free. This shampoo also helps to maintain healthy hair growth.”

His Hair Dryer Of Choice Dyson Supersonic Dyson £429.99 See On Dyson “The Dyson Supersonic is ahead of the game in technology and is very powerful.”

The Must-Have Hair Brush Tangle Teezer Ultimate Styler Ulta Beauty £13 See On Ulta Beauty “I love the Tangle Teezer! It glides through the hair and is great on both wet and dry, but it’s also gentle which I really like.”

His Fave Skincare Product SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Repair Serum SkinMedix £208 See On SkinMedix “I use SkinMedica because they have a medicated formula and great technology behind their products. The one product I cannot live without is their TNS Advanced+ Repair Serum. It perfectly plumps up my skin and makes it appear hydrated and de-wrinkled.”

His Signature Cologne Nasomatto Black Afgano Extrait de Parfum Harrods £124 See On Harrods “I just love the way Nasomatto Black Afgano smells: a little woody, a little bit smokey, and subtly sweet. It’s really masculine, and it just feels like it blends well with my skin. Definitely my signature fragrance.”

His Go-To Spot Remedy Stridex Maximum Strength Acne Pads iHerb £8.23 See On iHerb “Like everyone else, I break out sometimes. And when I do, these acne pads are really good at clearing my skin up.”