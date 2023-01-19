Chris Appleton Learned All His Top Beauty Tips From His A-List Clients

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our fave talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton reveals his haircare essentials, the beauty secrets he learned from A-list clients, and more.
“Beauty comes from the inside,” says hairstylist to the stars, Chris Appleton. “It’s important to know who you are in your own skin. The beauty world can be overwhelming, so it’s good to establish your own beauty standards.” This is a sentiment Appleton carries through his work as the celebrity “hair transformist” — a title appointed to him by Kim Kardashian, a regular client of his, and one who in the past year alone has showcased some of Appleton’s finest creations: recall her icy platinum blonde bob and “Modern Marilyn” Met Gala look (which took 14 hours to perfect). Yes, that’s all the work of Appleton.
The Leicester native’s passion was born and developed in his childhood home, where he would experiment on his mother’s hair with a “sh*tty old hairdryer,” he recalls, warmly. Fast-forward to present day, Appleton’s career trajectory has seen him become Color Wow’s Global Creative Director and earned him a celebrity client roster that, along with Kardashian, includes the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Ariana Grande, to name but a few.
Much to my chagrin, Appleton doesn’t give much away about rubbing shoulders with these stars. But he isn’t shy about “always” being on the lookout for beauty tips when possible. “I like to see what they’re using,” he shares. “My clients have taught me the anti-aging essentials. Like using sunscreen, for example, and the importance of preserving your skin with a good skincare routine.” He “simply loves” Kim’s SKKN line, incidentally. “The products really work and I like the way they smell,” he explains.