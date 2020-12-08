11 Date Ideas Inspired By Your Favorite Christmas Movies

Sex & Relationships
Because there's no such thing as being *too* festive.
Even if you're already wearing reindeer pajamas 24/7, putting Santa hats on your dog, and stringing way too many lights around your apartment, there's always a way to take holiday cheer to the next level — like with these Christmas dates inspired by movies, that you can enjoy with a partner.
The process of finding the perfect Christmas tree can be pretty romantic, especially if you're doing it for the first time as a couple. Just don't be like Buddy from Elf and chop one down in Central Park.