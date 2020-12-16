11 Christmas Date Ideas Inspired By Your Favorite TV Shows

Sex & Relationships
Because the holiday specials are always the best.
If you and your partner start feeling bored one holiday eve, spice things up by scrolling through this list of Christmas dates inspired by TV shows, and choosing an activity or two. Want to volunteer? Bake cookies? Write Christmas jingles? It's all here.
If you possess tons of musical talent, like Phoebe from Friends, spend your date night writing holiday songs. Strum a guitar, come up with ridiculous lyrics, and record it all for posterity.