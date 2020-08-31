6 Myths About COVID-19 Treatments, Debunked By Doctors

So your mom got her COVID-19 test results after feeling off for a few days — and they're positive. Her Facebook friends are telling her to stock up on everything from vitamin C to steroids, but despite all the myths about COVID-19 treatment, there’s still a lot scientists don’t know about how to help people who have it — especially not for a case where someone's not hospitalized.
“As the world continues to deal with the effects of the novel coronavirus, certain drugs have been touted as good treatment measures,” Dr. Seema Sarin M.D., director of lifestyle medicine at EHE Health, tells Bustle. “But this may not be the case.”
Always follow your doctor's guidance about managing coronavirus at home, which typically will just mean self-isolating, monitoring your temperature, and making sure you're hydrated. And when something's touted as the next big thing for COVID-19, check to see what the World Health Organization or National Institutes Of Health say about it first.
Here are some myths about COVID-19 treatment that doctors want to debunk.