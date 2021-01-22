7 Key Ways COVID Guidelines Are Changing Under Biden

Health
New president, new rules.
Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images
COVID guidelines aren't changing under President Biden so much they are being built from the ground up. Trump's White House had no vaccine distribution plan, CNN reports — so federal COVID safety planning is starting basically from scratch.
While the basic COVID guidelines will stay in place — wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, wash your hands, stay home if you're sick — Biden's new rules and regulations will make it easier to beat back this pandemic, faster.