Fitness

If You’re Going Back To The Gym, Avoid These 9 Things

And what experts want you to do during COVID instead.

vgajic/E+/Getty Images
By Jay Polish

Shutterstock

Don't Do What You Don't Need To

Showering at your gym might have been part of your ritual pre-COVID, but Emma Middlebrook, a personal trainer and the owner of REP Movement, says that if you don't need to do something... don't. That also includes hugging your gym buddies.

Shutterstock

Don't Put Your Sweaty Towels On Public Surfaces

Bianca Russo, a personal trainer and founder of Body Positive Bootcamp, says that the common gym practice of tossing your towel on a nearby bench is officially canceled. Keep it slung across your shoulders instead.

Tap