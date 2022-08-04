Fitness
Here's what to do off the bike.
Shutterstock
Whether you pedal indoors or out, cycling is always going to work your legs first and foremost, says Karen Maxwell, a senior master instructor at CycleBar. For a more well-rounded workout — and to feel more powerful on the bike — try a cross-training regimen for cycling strength.
kali9/E+/Getty Images
Cross-training means adding different types of sports or exercises to your routine as a way to complement your main sport (read: cycling) and improve performance, Maxwell says. Switching things up also prevents injuries. Not to mention: It’s more fun.