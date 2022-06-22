9 HIIT-Style Cycling Workouts Trainers Love

Fitness
Give these a spin.
Shutterstock
Cycling is a great way to get an effective HIIT workout. By pedaling at different intensity levels, you can improve your cardiovascular system and build strength, says Equinox instructor Annie Murray. Add music, and it’s also pretty fun! Here are 9 HIIT cycling workouts to try.
All rights reserved to C. K. Chan/Moment/Getty Images
Murray recommends this circuit to challenge your body.
- Turn on a playlist.
- First song, pedal slow at 60 RPMs (revolutions per minute).
- Next song, pedal faster at 70 RPMs.
- Increase by 10 RPMs for each new song.
- Hit 100 RPMs, then repeat backwards to 60.