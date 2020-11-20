11 Dates Inspired By Your Favorite Holiday Movies

Sex & Relationships
Whether you're renting a cottage or baking cookies, it's time to get festive.
There's something about this time of year — the frosty air, decorations, cozy vibes — that practically demands a little extra romance. So don't let the season pass you by without going on a few dates inspired by holiday movies, and getting as festive as possible with your partner.
To really do it up, make like Amanda in The Holiday and rent a charming cottage for a night. Or, look for a cozy bed and breakfast nearby. Find one with a fireplace, make hot chocolate, and hope for a little snow.