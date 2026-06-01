Nothing can derail your day quite like migraine. Between the throbbing pain, light sensitivity, and nausea, it can effectively put you out of commission for hours, leaving you unable to do even basic things like work, read, or even zone out to a TV show. “It’s more than just a headache,” says Dr. Kathleen Digre, a board-certified neurologist and headache specialist at the University of Utah. “It affects your life.”

With that in mind, it's not that surprising that the internet has become a gold mine for fixes. After all, if you're in desperate need of relief, you might be game to try anything — like sucking on a piece of raw ginger or soaking your feet in hot mustard water (you read that right). Some of these hacks have gone viral on social media, racking up views and promising to stop migraines in their tracks. But for many of them, there’s little to no evidence that they actually work. So for Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, here’s a breakdown of the most popular migraine “cures” out there — and whether they can offer any comfort when you feel a migraine coming on.

The Hack: Salt Under The Tongue

Some videos recommend holding a pinch of salt under the tongue, which is said to “influence neural balance” during a migraine, regulating nerve impulses and balancing fluid in the brain. (Why under the tongue? This supposedly allows sodium to enter the bloodstream quickly, although it’s unclear how that’s any different from eating a giant salt pretzel.) However, “there are no good studies that I'm aware of that would give that idea credibility,” says Digre. Her only guess is that the salt might make you thirsty and thus encourage you to drink more water. When you’re dealing with a migraine, “hydration is critical,” she says. “But it’s easier to fill up a glass.”

The Hack: Sucking On Ginger

Another viral trick involves holding a slice of raw ginger under the tongue yet again. Doing this "delivers ginger oil directly, shutting down your vagus nerve," according to one video. The thinking isn’t entirely out of nowhere: There is some evidence that suggests that stimulating the vagus nerve can help with migraine symptoms — but it’s not definitive, for one, nor does it involve ginger. That said, ginger could be worth trying depending on your migraine symptoms. “Ginger is very good for nausea, so that could be helpful for preventing nausea with a migraine attack,” says Digre. That said, it won’t otherwise directly alleviate the pain.

The Hack: Rubbing Vapor Rub On Your Neck

Vapor rub can be helpful for clearing congestion — but some people claim it can help with migraines, too, when applied to the back of the neck and covered with a warm compress. (There’s no explanation provided as to why this particular one works.) This may only help if you find it soothing, because “relaxation can be helpful with migraines,” says Digre. “But otherwise no.” Applying a cold or warm compress directly on the head, not the neck, may be a better idea, she says — no ointment needed. While the evidence is limited and the benefits are anecdotal, some of her patients have found that it gives them quick relief during a migraine attack.

The Hack: Soaking Your Feet In Hot Water

One of the most popular migraine “cures” involves steeping your feet in the hottest water you can tolerate. (Some also recommend mixing mustard in first). The thinking is that the heat will release pressure in the head and divert blood flow down towards the feet, thus easing migraine symptoms. But this trick doesn’t (ahem) hold water. It could theoretically help if soaking your feet in very hot water relieves stress in some way, since stress reduction is a proven, evidence-based tool for alleviating migraine pain. But typically through mindfulness, meditation, or relaxation therapy, she says.

The Bottom Line

Fortunately, there’s not much harm in trying some of the methods that people swear by and want to share, depending on your tolerance for weird flavors. And if it helps, great. The much bigger problem, according to Digre, is if they keep you from getting actual, consistent relief via science-backed solutions. So, sure, you can try them out — but if you continue suffering from migraines, know that there are a lot of options out there that do have the evidence to back them up, no mustard needed.