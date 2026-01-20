Flag Football Will Be In The 2028 Olympics. This Player Thinks It’s About Time.

In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone? How do they boost their energy? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, flag football champion, Team Mexico captain, and star quarterback Diana Flores talks music, mindset, and how she feels about flag football becoming an Olympic sport.

When you think about flag football, you might picture the sport you played during recess as a kid. Diana Flores wants you to know the game is so much more than that. Her life has revolved around flag football since she was 8 years old, when her dad, a former high school football player, signed her up for a co-ed team in Mexico City.

By 16, she was on Team Mexico, where she became one of the youngest players in the franchise’s history. As captain, Flores led them to a gold medal win in the World Games in 2022 — a 6-0 victory against the U.S. “It’s been an amazing journey,” she tells Bustle.

For Flores, it’s a dream come true that flag football will be officially recognized as an Olympic sport at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. “We have worked so hard to be in this position, and now we’ll get to showcase the sport’s greatness on a worldwide stage,” she says.

Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

With the Olympics on the horizon, Flores is working hard as an ambassador for the sport with the National Football League and the International Football Association Board (IFAB). She serves as chair of the athletes' committee and focuses on inclusivity and building opportunities for the next generation of girls.

Flag football’s popularity is rapidly growing worldwide, and it’s creating new opportunities for women in sports. To help them learn the basics of the game, she’s publishing her first book, Flag Football For Dummies, which is out today. “I poured my passion, love, and knowledge into this book, hoping it helps more people to be involved with the game, to learn about it, and to be part of this movement of change,” she says.

Here, Flores talks about training, pregame snacks, and the tradition that brings her team together.

How do you get in the zone before a game?

It starts the night before when I go through my notes and visualize different scenarios on the field. Then on game day, I like to disconnect and give my brain a break. I’ll stay off social media and be offline for a couple of hours. I’ll listen to music, put my phone away, walk in nature — anything to feel peaceful and calm.

What do you listen to?

I play piano, so classical music is my go-to. But before a game, when I’m on the field or on the bus, I’m listening to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen on a loop.

Photo credit: Andy Keith

What do you eat or drink for energy?

Apples are my go-to. I feel they give me the energy I need. Also, sports drinks like Gatorade — always the orange or blue one.

Photo credit: Andy Keith

What do flag football practices look like?

I spend two hours in the gym every day working on my strength and functional training. On the field, it’s all about football itself, so throwing techniques, cardio, speed, agility, and mobility.

How do you care for your skin?

After training, one of the first things I do is use a wipe on my face to get rid of dirt. I also use serums to keep my skin hydrated — and SPF is a must. We’re outside from morning to night.

Photo credit: Andy Keith

Do you have any pregame superstitions or rituals?

I like to wear anything red. It’s my power color and makes me feel good when I step on the field. I also walk to the end zone, touch my hands to the grass, and do a quick prayer. It makes me feel more confident and helps me get to know the place we’ll be playing.

Do you have any traditions as a team?

Right before a game, we like to play “Color Esperanza.” As a team, we’ll close our eyes and all sing together. It’s about unity, hope, and having faith, and it ensures we all have the same energy and are connected emotionally. Sometimes we’ll also play “Cielito Lindo” on the field, and the fans will sing with us.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.