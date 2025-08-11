Running errands is boring, but running errands with the promise of getting a strawberry iced matcha on the way? Suddenly, it doesn’t sound so bad. It not only makes the experience more fun while it’s happening, but it can also inspire you to get up and move in the first place.

That’s the idea behind dopamine anchoring, a productivity technique that’s going viral on TikTok. If you’ve ever put something off because it seemed boring or too hard — think answering emails, folding laundry, or scheduling an appointment — you can make it easier by pairing the task with a fun treat that lights up the reward center of your brain.

In a June 18 clip, creator and nurse practitioner @getmindsoak said dopamine is a neurotransmitter that makes you happy and motivated. Since it feels good, dopamine anchoring is one way to make the tasks you typically delay or feel overwhelmed by a tiny bit easier.

Dopamine anchoring is a godsend for dreaded chores and tedious work to-dos, but those aren’t the only areas of your life that can get a boost. Here, therapists talk about why this hack works and a few tips for trying it.

What Is Dopamine Anchoring?

According to Dana Colthart, LCSW, a psychotherapist with Clear Light Therapy, dopamine anchoring is when you pair a less desirable activity with a more desirable activity to motivate yourself to accomplish the things you’d normally struggle to do.

Knowing that you’re about to get a spike of dopamine can inspire you to stop procrastinating, and it can also help “gameify” your responsibilities so you stop putting them off. “Our brain loves instant gratification, and our reward center doesn't get a dopamine boost from small reward-deficient tasks, such as laundry,” Colthart tells Bustle. To make it more fun, you can insert the dopamine yourself.

While dopamine anchoring is a useful technique for anyone who needs a burst of motivation — like when you’re a little too comfy in bed on a Saturday morning — it’s extra helpful if you have ADHD, which Colthart says can make it difficult to do things that don't provide an instant dopamine rush. It’s also a go-to trick if you’re anxious or depressed. If you haven’t emptied the dishwasher in a while, pair it with a dopamine anchor.

This trick is also a nifty way to help yourself start a new routine or stick with a new habit. On TikTok, @getmindsoak suggested putting on a cute outfit so you feel more excited about going to the gym. A trip to the gym could be something you want to do, but if you put it off because it sounds too tiring or tedious, wearing a cute outfit could be just the touch of motivation you need.

As a bonus, if you keep pairing up the things you don’t want to do with the things you enjoy, you could eventually start to form a new, positive connection with them. Before long, you’ll start associating the boring tasks with feeling good, making them easier to do.

How To Try Dopamine Anchoring

Dopamine is associated with pleasure, and that’s why it’s released when you eat your favorite foods, listen to music, laugh, move, and have fun. As the dopamine starts flowing, it activates the reward center of your brain, and that’s what makes you feel motivated — and what keeps you coming back for more.

Want to try dopamine anchoring? Najamah Davis, MSW, LCSW, LCADC, a psychotherapist at ND Counseling Services, suggests saving your favorite podcast to listen to while doing a chore. Don’t let yourself press play until you’re actually up and actively completing the task.

To get through annoying or boring to-dos at work, you could light a candle or sip your favorite coffee while tackling a task you tend to avoid, she says. If you hate answering emails, grab a vanilla latte before you start.

You could also treat yourself to a new lip balm while checking out at the grocery store, text a friend as you go on a long walk, or blast music and dance while cleaning up after dinner. “Keep the reward small, realistic, and reserved for that task — otherwise it can lose its power,” she tells Bustle. “It’s not about tricking yourself — it’s about making life’s less fun moments a little more enjoyable.”

Source:

Dana Colthart, LCSW, psychotherapist with Clear Light Therapy

Najamah Davis, MSW, LCSW, LCADC, psychotherapist at ND Counseling Services