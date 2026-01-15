If I had a nickel, I’d bet you were drinking something cold right now. Maybe it’s an iced coffee, a fruit smoothie, or a crispy Diet Coke. Chilly drinks are refreshing and beloved, so much so that it almost feels wrong to drink anything room temperature, much less something hot if you’re not used to doing so.

It’s why the “hot water” trend on TikTok is getting so much attention. While drinking steamy water is nothing new, especially in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), it’s having a moment on the app as more people discover the wonders of a simple, warm beverage and how good it makes them feel.

As the conversation continues to go viral, creator @roro_youraznbigsis posted saying, “Congratulations on leveling up.” She joked that, as a Chinese person, she’s been preaching the power of hot water all her life, and she’s glad it’s finally catching on.

“Hot water is the way to go,” Ro said in a viral clip. “If you get bloated, hot water. If you have period cramps, hot water. If you’re a naturally cold person, hot water. If you have bad skin, hot water. First thing in the morning, when you wake up, hot water. And your life will change. You’ll start to feel better.” Here’s what to know, according to TCM experts.

Why Hot Water Works

The hot water trend has led people to ask more questions about TCM, which creator @sherryxiiruii has happily answered. In a series of TikTok posts, she mentioned other warming traditions, like eating boiled apples before bed, having a warm breakfast in the mornings, and always wearing house slippers.

According to Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA, a Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner and founder of Integrative Healing Arts, TCM dates back to the 3rd and 4th centuries and is all about healthy living through practices like acupuncture, herbal medicine, Tai Chi, and dietary habits. Being warm is also a priority in this lifestyle.

“In TCM, it is important to regulate body temperature [as] proper circulation and warmth help the ‘qi’ or life force to flow,” she tells Bustle. While cold beverages shock your system, warm ones help support your body’s energy, especially when it comes to your stomach, which plays a big role in metabolic and digestive processes.

“Drinking something cold means the body must work harder to increase the internal temperature in order to digest it,” Moy says, which drains your qi. “[When] drinking hot water or warm beverages, you may notice a calming feeling in the belly and find that the stomach feels less full or bloated.” Warmth also aids in the absorption of nutrients, so you feel less sluggish overall.

Adding Hot Water Into Your Day

To try it out yourself, it’s as easy as drinking more warm water or tea, especially first thing in the morning. Instead of making a smoothie or dumping a ton of ice into your coffee, opt for an herbal tea or a mug of hot water with lemon and honey.

If you need your habitual smoothie in the morning, Dr. Stace Nelson-Hicks, DACM, a certified functional medicine practitioner, says there’s a workaround. In TCM, it isn’t always about the literal temperature of your food, but how it reacts in your body. To “heat up” your smoothie, add warming spices like ginger, cinnamon, or cardamom to offset the cold nature of your breakfast, she says.

From there, it’s all about keeping the warm drinks in rotation throughout the day. “Any time you're thirsty and want a drink, make it a warm one, not a cold one,” Dr. Katherine Altneu, a doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine, tells Bustle. On TikTok, @sherryxiiruii talked about having hot water even after a sweaty workout, as well as on hot days.

Can’t quite get into the steamy lifestyle? That’s OK. “You don't necessarily need scalding hot drinks,” Altneu says. “Lukewarm room temp is better than icy cold.” Leave a pitcher of water out on the counter and have that instead.

If you want, you can have a cold drink for a quick refresh, as long as you have warm water later on. According to Nelson-Hicks, TCM is a lot like the Goldilocks story, where you’re constantly looking to strike a balance and feel “just right.”

Warm foods can play a role too, like soups, stews, sweet potatoes — anything with a little steam. As you add more warmth to your diet, you might notice that digestive issues, like gas, bloating, or indigestion, start to improve. “You also might have healthier, easier bowel movements,” Altneu says. “And you might notice easier periods with less cramping.”

While the crunch of an icy soda or the immediate rush of a cold glass of water feel great in the moment, Nelson-Hicks says these TCM benefits will quickly outweigh your love for all things cold and have you reaching for your daily tea.

Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA, traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, founder of Integrative Healing Arts

Dr. Stace Nelson-Hicks, DACM, licensed acupuncturist, nationally certified herbologist, certified functional medicine practitioner

Dr. Katherine Altneu, doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine

