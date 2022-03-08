Fitness

7 Elliptical Workouts Trainers Love

Running up that hill.

Workout ideas for the elliptical.
By Carolyn Steber

A great workout on an elliptical just takes a little extra intention, says kuudose trainer Joey Thurman. He suggests focusing on the push-pull motion of the handles, and also adding extra resistance to make the most of your workout. Here are seven routines to try.

25 Minutes

- Start at level 5 resistance for five minutes.

- Increase resistance as high as you can. Go as fast as you can, 30 seconds.

- Lower resistance by 50%. Pedal one minute.

- Go back up for 30 seconds.

- Rest one minute.

- Repeat pattern for 25 minutes.

