In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to chat about all things wellness, from their favorite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Emma Chamberlain shares more about her travel rituals, Lancôme partnership, and more.

On a particularly windy day in New York City, I meet Emma Chamberlain in a chic room at Hotel Fouquet, fit with a pink Christmas tree covered in Eiffel Tower ornaments. Wearing a rosy pink cable-knit sweater, the person I’ve watched on-screen — be it by way of an intimate YouTube video sans makeup or a viral Met Gala moment with Jack Harlow — instantly comes to life.

“I’m wearing an adult diaper right now,” Chamberlain says almost immediately. “Have you ever worn one of those?” Laughingly, she adds in that it’s a period diaper and encourages me to give them a try. It’s the first inadvertent life hack she has for me.

Since uploading her first YouTube video in 2017, Chamberlain has built a career on just that: her ability to open herself up to complete strangers in the most relatable of ways. That vulnerability has helped Chamberlain amass nearly 16 million followers on Instagram alone, while developing working relationships with some of the industry’s most beloved brands. Her status as a global brand ambassador for Lancôme is just one example.

Below, Chamberlain, 22, gets candid about going from a small-town YouTuber to the internet’s fave high-fashion it girl, finding adult hobbies, interviewing celebrities on the Met Gala red carpet, and more.

How has your experience been transitioning from filming YouTube videos in your childhood bedroom, to now working with iconic brands?

It’s unbelievable. I definitely come into this industry with a very different tone, much less manicured shall I say, and you know, a little bit more honest. I mean, I opened our conversation talking about my period. We’re keeping it real.

It’s been so special to build these relationships with these heritage brands that have this prestige, that are elevated, and have history. It feels aspirational, and it’s been so exciting.

It’s an honor for me because there’s something so special about a brand that has stood the test of time. Everybody lets me still be me, and that’s really what matters. I’m at a point where all the brands I work with are brands I’m genuinely using, wearing, and loving.

What are your Lancôme essentials at the moment?

I would say number one, Génifique Serum. I love mixing it with foundation. It’s so incredible, but I also use it morning and night. It’s just so good.

I love the Clarifique Serum, too. It’s a chemical exfoliant that lightens and brightens.

Do have any skin tools you use?

I use one of those magnetic tools, like the NuFACE. I’m really into those, and they totally work.

What makeup looks are you into right now?

I’m kinda going through a weird goth phase. It’s all the indie, cool 2000s vibes like clumpy mascara coming back. I love it.

The Lash Idôle is the most perfect black mascara. It’s the perfect shape and you can make it clumpy if you try hard enough like I do.

What are some of your travel wellness rituals?

I definitely think drinking water is huge. I bring my own electrolyte packets, I buy water bottles at a little store, and I will have them lined up in my room so I have no excuse.

Also, my number one priority: I need to go to a grocery to buy snacks. My snacks, that don’t hurt my stomach, that I love. I make my own mini bar.

I also bring my whole routine in mini sizes — I only pack a carry-on, fun fact. I want to look and feel my best, and not have dry skin because I’m using a weird soap.

I remember watching a video of you trying to find adult hobbies. Where are you at with that journey? I started painting again, and I need some inspiration.

Ugh, great question. Key word “again,” because that relates to me. I was forcing myself to do hobbies that I actually didn’t really want to do for me.

I wanted to be good at playing drums because I love musicians and I love being friends with them and being around them. I was like, “It will be cool. I’ll be a drummer girl.” But do I really want to play drums? No, I just want to watch somebody hot play drums.

Even with art, my dad is an artist and it brings him so much joy, but it doesn’t necessarily bring me as much joy as it brings him. And what I realized was — my hobby is making and editing YouTube videos. It became something different for me when it became my job, and so right now, I’m sort of rediscovering making videos as a hobby. That’s ultimately what I’m passionate about, but I lost that for a while.

Okay, rapid fire. What is your “soul city?”

It might be New York. I love it here so much. I also love Paris and anywhere in the South of France.

Do you have any intentions for the New Year?

Everything that I do, I need to do it for me. And I’m also not going to let anyone or anything dull my sparkle. I let sh*t dull my sparkle and I’ve let that happen on and off for the last few years — I’m done. Not next year, f*ck that.

Who is your dream celebrity interview on the Met Gala red carpet?

To be honest, I love Paul McCartney. I don’t even think he’s been to a Met, but I need to interview him. He’s just perfect. I need to talk to him.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.