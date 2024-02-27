I Tried The Evie Smart Ring To Help Track My Sleep & Period

If you already have a curated stack of rings on your fingers, it won’t hurt to add one more, especially one that promises to track health stats like your period, sleep, and mood. That’s the Evie Ring’s claim to fame: It’s not only cute, but it also markets itself as the "best smart ring for women," though it's a great tool for anyone with a menstrual cycle.

Along with an app, this ring can help you put a finger on your reproductive health, as well as the way it affects your mood. Just like the Oura ring and other smart wearables, the Evie tracks all the usual wellness stats, like your sleep stages, steps, heart rate, and active minutes during a workout, but it does so using extra-sensitive LED lights and other diodes that pick up on the subtlest changes in skin.

The Evie smart ring is brand-new to the scene and just launched in January 2024. I’ve been testing it for a couple of weeks and am super impressed by the comfy design and what the app can do. Keep reading for my honest review.

Fast Facts

Price: $269

$269 Best for: Tracking sleep, workouts, heart rate, steps, mood, and menstrual cycle

Tracking sleep, workouts, heart rate, steps, mood, and menstrual cycle My rating: 4/5

4/5 What we like: Easy-to-use app, wearable design, portable charging case

Easy-to-use app, wearable design, portable charging case What we don't like: Not budget-friendly, only compatible with iOS v16 or above

What Is The Evie Ring?

The Evie Ring stands out from the pack thanks to its open-gap design, which allows room for your finger to swell or change size due to hormonal shifts and other factors. (Read: hot days, tough workouts, long walks, etc.)

It’s also made with Liquidmetal®, a zirconium-based alloy that slightly gives way to fit your finger, and it comes in a range of sizes from 5 to 12.

The ring also has sensitive, medical-grade sensors inside, including bright, extra-efficient LEDs that emit more light than your typical smart ring to accurately read your vital signs, without draining the battery.

Speaking of, once you charge the Evie in its case for 60 minutes, it should be good to go for up to four days. The ring comes in three different colors — gold, rose gold, and silver — so you can take your pick and choose what best matches your look.

As a bonus, the makers interviewed over a thousand women to learn what they wanted in a wearable, and then they considered it all when finalizing the Evie design.

What Does The Ring Track?

Using a journal, symptom tracker, and calendar, Evie has created a space where you can monitor your menstrual cycle and how it makes you feel. The goal? To ultimately learn more about yourself. The app will also predict your upcoming period and fertile window, so you’re better prepared.

If you wear the ring at night, the sensors will monitor your sleep phases — like light sleep, deep sleep, and dreamy REM — as well as resting heart rate (HR), heart rate variability (HRV), average skin temperature, SpO2 max (blood oxygen saturation), and average respiration rate. When you wake up, you can check the app to see how you slept.

Throughout the day, Evie gets busy monitoring vital signs like your heart rate, respiration rate, and skin temperature to give you a baseline understanding of how your body works. It also allows you to do a “spot check” within the app — a quick 40-second wellness review of your heart rate and SpO2.

The activity tracker counts your steps as you go about your routine, and the ring can also monitor your workouts. When you exercise, sensors turn on to track your active heart rate minutes, steps, the distance you travel, and more. Afterward, you can see a graph within the app that shows all of your data.

The Evie Ring App

While the ring itself is fun, the app is where all the information is stored. It has four tabs: Today, My Body, Sleep, and Journal. The Today tab summarizes your day using a cute circle graphic that reveals your sleep, steps, active minutes based on your heart rate, and calories expended.

You can also set up three wellness goals you’d like to achieve, like “sleeping better” or “taking more steps,” for example. As you wear the ring, the app automatically adjusts the goals as you fall behind or pass them, and it celebrates with an animation when you meet them.

Tap the My Body tab to double check your activity levels, the Sleep tab for your sleeping zone data, and the Journal tab for your monthly menstrual calendar. This is where you’ll find your predicted period days and fertile window, and it’s also where you can log your energy levels and mood using a sliding scale, as well as keywords like anxious, content, grateful, stressed, angry, depressed, calm, loving, etc.

Many people adjust their workout routines based on the stage of their menstrual cycle, so Evie’s info could help you better plan your exercise for the day.

My Experience

This whole trial started with me slipping a ring sizer on my index finger. Like other smart rings, Evie works best when you wear it on your pointer finger, so they send you a sizer before you order to ensure a good fit.

Later on, a tiny box showed up at my door with a gold ring inside and a charging case that looked a lot like a makeup compact. The ring was super easy to get up and running and it connected to the app immediately.

Before I knew it, I was setting three goals for myself: I decided to try to walk 10,000 steps a day or 70,000 a week, I chose to aim for 150 active workout minutes a week, and I opted for eight hours of sleep a night.

From there, I popped the Evie on my finger and went about my day. Immediately, I was grateful for the small gap in the ring and the slightly bendy metal. My fingers puff up whenever I work out, so it was a relief knowing it wouldn’t get stuck.

As a long-time Fitbit wearer, I also immediately noticed the smart ring is less cumbersome than a smartwatch. Since it sits daintily on your finger, you can pretty much forget about it, whereas smartwatches might get in the way.

Personally, I’ve noticed that I never forget about my smartwatch. It bumps into my keyboard when I type, and it also looks bad with my ‘fits. A shiny gold ring, however, adds a pop of sparkle to my hand, and IMO it was more comfortable to wear.

The Evie also didn’t annoy me while I snoozed. I was worried the sensation of wearing jewelry would keep me awake, but instead, I passed out and got a solid 7 hours and 13 minutes worth of rest on the first night, and that trend continued similarly night after night.

As someone who often struggles to sleep, I was blown away every time I woke up and saw my data. Even though I only got a few brief moments of true deep sleep, it was a huge relief to know that I wasn’t fully awake nearly as often as I thought.

To add more active minutes to my week — and hopefully reach my 150-minute goal — I wore the Evie to my spin classes, too.

To measure a workout, you go into the app and click “Log Workout” so that the ring knows what you’re up to. This is where I would have preferred a smartwatch since you can do everything right there on your wrist, but taking my phone out for a second wasn’t the biggest deal.

As I pedaled in the dark to “Do Ya Thang” by Rihanna, I noticed that the LED lights on the inside of the ring were flashing green. Turns out, that means it was collecting data.

It continued to flash while the beat dropped during “Take Me There” by Jantsen, a necessary jam in any spin class. By the time I stretched and hopped off my bike, there was a chart with my active minutes and heart rate stats waiting for me to review in the app.

Since this is Evie, I also made sure to track my period days in the Journal tab of the app, which meant logging my energy levels and mood.

I’m always beyond exhausted during my period, so I noted that I had low energy as the day arrived, and I also tapped a few descriptive words like “stressed” so that the app knew I wasn’t thriving.

As soon as I logged my period, it ventured a guess as to when my next period would be. While I’ve tracked my period on my phone before, it was nice to have it all — my workouts, my period, my mood, etc. — in one app. It felt like I was less likely to forget to log something when everything was in one place.

According to Evie, the more often you use the app, the better it’ll be at predicting your menstrual cycle and other health stats. It eventually starts to find connections between things, like how much your mood improves when you take more steps, or how well you sleep after exercise.

The Takeaway

Even though I’ve had a period for years, it still takes me by surprise every single month. I’ll feel extra tired, and I’ll cry at a few more TikToks than usual, and yet it still won’t click that it’s because my period is fast approaching.

By logging my cycle in the Evie app, I’m hoping it’ll be a bit easier to keep track of where I am in my cycle, though the ring hasn’t been around long enough for me to truly test its accuracy. That said, I am excited to see if it helps me notice patterns in my mood and energy levels as I continue to use it.

For now, I’m very intrigued by the app, the mood-tracking journal, the goal-setting and active minute stats, and the wearability of the ring. It’s already inspired me to go to more spin classes and to take more steps — two things that always make me feel good — and my bejeweled hand looks good while doing it.

Studies referenced:

Cohen, PR. (2021). Post Ambulatory Swollen Hands (POTASH): An Autobiographical Case Report. Cureus. doi: 10.7759/cureus.19312.