Nobody thinks twice before doing a round of squats or glute bridges at the gym, but it’s actually these basic exercises that are the easiest to mess up. Think about it: When you’re doing something more complicated, you tend to pay extra attention to your form. But when you’re doing something simple, like a lunge, that’s when little mistakes can slip in.

It’s common to do certain basic exercises the wrong way due to lack of knowledge, but your form can also fall apart if you’re tired or rushing through your workout, says Ellen Thompson, CPT, a certified personal trainer with Blink Fitness. Not to mention, “If you have been doing an exercise incorrectly for a while, it’s hard to break the habit,” she tells Bustle.

Good form is everything when it comes to working out. Not only does it ensure you reach all the right muscle groups so you can make the most of your workout, but it also helps prevent injuries like strained knees and back pain, says Michael Hamlin, NSCA, CSCS, a personal trainer and founder of Everflex Fitness.

“Incorrect form increases the risk of injury by placing excessive stress on your joints, ligaments, and muscles,” he tells Bustle, “while proper form helps distribute the load evenly and minimizes the risk of strain or injury.” Using proper form also carries over to every day activities by keeping your muscles balanced for improved posture, stability, and functional movement mechanics, he explains.

With that in mind, keep scrolling below for the 10 most common exercise form mistakes people make, according to trainers.

1. Squats

Squats are such a go-to move, and yet they’re still really easy to mess up. “The most common mistake with squats is allowing your knees to drive too far forward so you can’t see your toes,” Thompson says. “This puts strain on the knees themselves, as well as your lower back.”

- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes turned slightly out.

- Push your hips back and bend your knees like you’re going to sit in a chair.

- Keep your chest up and back straight — try not to lean too far forward.

- Keep your knees aligned with your toes.

- Lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the ground or as low as you’re able to go.

- Squeeze your glutes and push through your heels to return to the starting position.

2. Sit-Ups

“Sit-ups are probably one of the first exercises we learn as kids, so our bad form starts early,” Thompson says. “The common mistakes here are using your hands to pull your neck forward and rushing through the set using momentum, versus focusing on a controlled workout of your core.”

- Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground.

- Position your feet shoulder-width apart so that your knees are at a 45-degree angle and not too close to your glutes.

- Position your fingers lightly behind your ears for neck support, or extend your arms toward the ceiling so your hands are over your shoulders to avoid pulling on your neck.

- Use your core to lift your upper body off the ground as you rise toward a sitting position.

- Once at the top, slowly lower yourself back down keeping your feet grounded throughout the movement.

3. Forward Lunge

“Similar to the squat, the common mistake with lunges is extending your knee beyond your toes, which can strain the knee joint,” Thompson notes. Instead, keep that front knee directly over your front toes.

- Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

- Step one leg forward.

- Bend your knees to lower your body towards the ground.

- Check that your front knee stays above your ankle — you should be able to see your toes.

- You can achieve this by sitting your weight back into the forward heel.

- Hover your back knee above the ground or lightly touch it down.

- Push through the heel of your front foot to return back to the starting position.

- Repeat on the other side.

4. Push-Ups

According to Hamlin, you might be doing push-ups the wrong way by sagging or arching the back. To properly target your arms and back muscles, try to keep a straight line from your head all the way to your heels.

- Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

- Keep your core engaged and your hips in line with your shoulders, head, and heels to form a straight line with your body.

- Lower your body by bending your elbows, keeping them at a 45-degree angle to your body.

- Lower until your chest is a few inches above the ground.

- Push back up to the starting position.

5. Planks

Planks can also be tricky, especially since they’re so tiring. “The common mistake with planks is allowing your hips to sag or raising them too high,” Thompson says. To engage your core and arms, “you’ll want to keep as straight a line as possible from your head to your toes.”

- Start in a push-up position with your hands positioned directly under your shoulders.

- Engage your core as you try to maintain a straight line from head to toe.

- Keep your neck in line with your spine and look towards the ground ahead of your hands.

- Squeeze your glutes and tense your quads to stay steady while keeping your shoulders rolled back.

- Hold this position for as long as you can using proper form.

- Remember to breathe steadily.

6. Deadlifts

Deadlifts are such a beneficial move, but you really need to do them correctly in order to target your arms and glutes. “Common mistakes include rounding the back or lifting with your back, instead of your hips,” Hamlin says.

- Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a barbell or weights in front of you.

- Hinge at your hips, keeping your low back neutral and chest up.

- Bend your knees slightly and grab the weight(s) with an overhand grip.

- Engage your core and drive through your feet to lift the weight(s) while extending your hips.

- Keep the weight(s) close to your body as you stand up.

- Lower the weight(s) by reversing the movement, hinging at the hips first.

- If you feel anything in your lower back, you are probably rounding it — which will cause pain. If that’s the case, discontinue weighted movement and continue to work on your form.

7. Mountain Climbers

While mountain climbers are a go-to cardio move in many workout classes, it’ll pay off to slow them down and focus on doing the exercise the right way. According to Hamlin, the most common mistake is lifting the hips too high, which takes the attention away from your core.

- Start in a push-up position with your hands directly under your shoulders.

- Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.

- Pro tip: Do mountain climbers in front of a mirror to make sure your back and hips stay level.

- Engage your core.

- Bring one knee towards your chest, keeping the other leg extended.

- Try to keep a neutral spine.

- Slowly switch legs, bringing the first leg back and then bringing the second knee in towards your chest.

- Keep the motion controlled and engage your core throughout.

- Continue alternating legs back and forth while maintaining a neutral spine and a strong core.

8. Glute Bridges

Glute bridges are a go-to for a strong booty. Just make sure that you’re actually engaging your glutes by using your lower back to lift, says Hamlin. Keep your neck un-scrunched, too, to prevent pain.

- Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

- Keep your arms at your sides, palms facing down.

- Engage your glutes and core.

- Push through your heels to lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

- Squeeze your glutes at the top and hold for a second or two.

- Lower your hips back down, but don't let them touch the ground.

- Maintain tension in your glutes.

- Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

- For a challenge, put a light mini band around your knees to add tension to your glutes.

9. Burpees

It’s easy to get sloppy during burpees — not only because they’re notoriously exhausting, but because there are so many moving parts. Keep an eye on the plank portion, in particular, as you jump up and down. “Most people let their lower back round, which can increase the risk of injury,” Hamlin says.

- Begin in a standing position.

- Drop into a squat and place your hands on the ground.

- Jump your feet back, landing in a plank position with your body in a straight line.

- Throughout this section of the movement, focus on keeping your chest upwards and back flat or neutral.

- Perform a push-up, lowering your chest towards the ground.

- Push up to return to the plank position.

- Jump your feet back towards your hands, returning to the squat position.

- Think about keeping your back flat or neutral and not letting it round.

- Explode upwards into a jump, reaching your arms overhead.

- Land softly with bent knees and return to the starting position.

- Repeat.

10. Ab Rollouts

It’s so tempting to glide with abandon during an ab roller workout, but that often means you rely on momentum instead of muscle. Hamlin also says it’s important to keep your lower back straight so that you don’t feel a pinch in your spine.

- Start on your knees with an ab wheel in front of you.

- Hold the handles with your hands shoulder-width apart and place them on the ground directly beneath your shoulders.

- Engage your core muscles and keep your back straight.

- Your body should form a straight line from your knees to your shoulders.

- Slowly roll the ab wheel forward by extending your arms while maintaining the alignment of your spine.

- Continue rolling forward until you feel the work in your core, but don't go too far.

- Avoid letting your hips sag or your lower back arch during the movement.

- Focus on maintaining a strong core and a neutral spine throughout.

- Reverse the movement by engaging your core and pulling the ab wheel back towards your knees to return to the starting position.

