Fitness
Tingly legs, be gone.
Piriformis syndrome is when the muscles in the glute area spasm or tighten and cause pain, numbness, and tingling in the legs, says physical therapist Janelle Fleites, DPT. It’s often caused by muscle weakness, which is why doing a few exercises for piriformis syndrome can help.
Fleites recommends this move to build strength.
- Lie on side with bottom knee bent, top leg straight.
- Lift top leg up to ceiling.
- Hold for 2 seconds.
- Return to start.
- Do 10 reps per side.
- Add ankle weights for a challenge.