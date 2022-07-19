Shutterstock
Swimming uses almost every muscle in the body, says Tempo coach Cole Charlton. But you really need strong lats for a good swim stroke and powerful legs to propel you through the water. Here, trainers share exercises for swimmers to try outside the pool.
These help balance all the pull motions you do in the water, Charlton says.
- Lie on floor, weight in one hand.
- Extend weighted arm up straight.
- Breathe in, bend elbow.
- Allow weight to come down to chest.
- Push back up to start.
- Do 5 reps, 5x per arm.