11 Ideas To Replace Your Commute If You Miss Your Routine

Hint: lots of yoga.
Whether you love or hate your current office arrangement, carving out a few minutes for yourself every morning can help you start your day off right. Here, 11 women share how they’ve replaced the time they used to spend on the road or on public transit with a “fake commute.”
"I have added 10 minutes of morning yoga, along with more throughout the day, after completing a 30-day challenge during the first lockdown." — Pola, 40